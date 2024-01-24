André 3000 ‘New Blue Sun Live’ 2024 tour: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

André 3000 ‘New Blue Sun Live’ 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from January 29, 2024 to March 9, 2024 in venues across mainland United States.

The tour will be in support of the singer's debut studio album of the same name and will feature performances in cities like New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

André 3000 announced the new tour, which will feature backing performances by a live ensemble that includes but not limited to Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson and Mia Doi Todd, via a post on Instagram:

Tickets for the tour will be available from January 24, 2024 at 07:00 am PST. Tickets are priced at an average of $150 plus processing fees and taxes depending on the venue.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively from the website André 3000, A Myriad of Pyramids or via the links provided in André 3000's socials.

André 3000 ‘New Blue Sun Live’ 2024 tour dates and venues

André 3000 released his debut studio album, New Blue Sun, on November 17, 2023 via Epic Records. The album peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 7 on the UK Download charts.

The singer is set to embark on a tour to support his new album in what will also be his first major tour of 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the André 3000 ‘New Blue Sun Live’ 2024 tour is given below:

January 29, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Crown Hill Theatre

January 31, 2024 – New York, New York at Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)

January 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)

February 1, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)

February 1, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30pm)

February 2, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)

February 2, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)

February 5, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

February 6, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

February 8, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Cliff Bell’s

February 9, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Chapel at Masonic Temple (7:00 p.m.)

February 9, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Chapel at Masonic Temple (10:00 p.m.)

February 12, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

February 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at 1357 N Elston

February 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Garfield Park Conservatory (7:00 p.m.)

February 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Garfield Park Conservatory (9:00 p.m.)

February 20, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bimbo’s 365 Club

February 22, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bimbo’s 365 Club

February 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Independent (7:00 p.m.)

February 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Independent (9:00 p.m.)

February 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

February 28, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

February 29, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

March 2, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage Theater

March 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 7, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Aside from his music career, André 3000 is also known for playing Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side. The role won him a Best Male Lead nomination at the 2013 Independent Spirit Award.