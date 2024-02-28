Fred again.. Australia Arena Tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Fred again.. Australia Arena Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 4, 2024, to March 14, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia. The tour comes on the heels of a surprise show the singer performed at the Sydney Opera House on February 28, 2024.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Sydney, via a post on his official Instagram account on February 27, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available from February 29, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. AEDT for the Melbourne shows, at 10:00 a.m. AEDT for the Gold Coast shows, and at 1:00 p.m. AEDT for the Sydney show. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website or the Tickitek website page for the same.

Fred again.. Australia Arena Tour 2024 dates and venues

Fred again.. started the year with a couple of shows in the UK and the US, playing alongside artists such as Skrillex, Overmono, and AceMona. The singer then performed the surprise Sydney show at the Rod Laver Arena.

Now, the singer has announced a full-fledged tour, his first major one this year. The full list of dates and venues for Fred again.. Australia Arena Tour 2024 is given below:

March 4 — Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

March 5 — Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

March 6 — Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

March 9, 2024 — Gold Coast, Australia pop-up at TBA

March 12 — Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 13 — Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 14 — Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

Aside from his upcoming Australia tour, Fred again.. is also set to perform at several festivals, including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the Sziget Festival, and the Lowlands Festival.

Fred again.. will also perform at the Leeds & Reading Festival in August 2024, where he will appear in a lineup featuring music acts such as Lana Del Rey, 21 Savage, and Blink-182.

The singer and record producer is best known for his Actual Life trilogy of albums, the last of which, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), was released on October 28, 2022. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the said trilogy of albums, the singer elaborated on the themes and notions behind the project in an exclusive interview with the NPR website on November 12, 2022, stating:

"The thing that I kind of fell in love with is the feeling of making records that feel like a collaborative diary. At the beginning, I would just pull sounds from videos on my phone and random things from nights out and stuff like that..."

The singer continued:

"Then, I met this guy working a construction job in Atlanta called Carlos. ...I just started playing piano on my laptop keyboard over the things he was saying...I just fell very in love with the feeling that it gave me — of taking these seemingly quite mundane life moments and shining a light on all the beauty that is in those moments."

Aside from his solo music career, Fred again.. recently collaborated with Brian Eno on the album Secret Life, which was released on May 5, 2023. The album peaked at number 26 on the Kiwi album chart.