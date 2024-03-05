"Pick up that weed": Fans react to Nardo Wick teasing new music

A clip of Nardo Wick teasing a new song has recently gone viral on social media, garnering attention from various music news publications like XXL and Kurrco, who reposted the clip to their pages, labeling it as a "music teaser."

The clip features Nardo in a music studio with a group of people, listening to a new song. The rapper is seen dancing around the studio, throwing up gang signs, and flexing his jewelry to the camera while lip-syncing to the track playing in the background.

Some of the lines from the new song can be read below:

"Never surrender or throw the white flag / Standing on top of what we believe in / Dunk in that water I didn't panic / I didn't sink stood tall in the deep end."

Several fans and critics have taken to X to share their reactions to the latest music snippet. One X user, reacting to the clip, wrote:

Check out how the internet has been reacting to Nardo Wick's latest music teaser.

Netizens react to Nardo Wick's viral music preview

The internet has been blowing up with reactions to Nardo Wick's music preview, with fans expressing a mix of love and support for the artist, while critics have been seen slamming his new music style.

One fan expressed their appreciation for the rapper's music and style, citing how Nardo sounded good enough to be added to the feature list of Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Vultures series, where Vultures 1 went No.1 during its opening week on the Billboard album charts.

(Vultures 2 is scheduled to drop this week on Friday)

Many fans were seen expressing similar admiration for Nardo Wick's music and artistic style, with many complimenting the rapper's hype music aesthetic.

However, many critics were found clowning Nardo Wick's music and artistry, with some suggesting it might be time for him to "retire."

Nardo Wick has not yet officially confirmed or announced a release date for any potential singles or projects. Fans eagerly anticipate any updates following his 2023 record featuring Lil Baby, titled Hot Boy.