French Montana recently dropped the 24th and final installment of his "Mac & Cheese" series, titled Mac & Cheese 5.

The LP was distributed to all major streaming platforms via Coke Boys Records under an exclusive license to Gamma. Mac & Cheese 5 boasts a collection of 21 tracks, clocking in at a runtime of one hour. The album features collaborations with renowned artists such as Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and more.

However, many fans were surprised to find that Montana had released five more albums, along with Mac & Cheese 5, as different versions of the LP.

Here's a list of the various versions of Mac & Cheese 5 that French Montana released with the mixtape:

Mac & Cheese 5 (Sped Up)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Slowed Down)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Instrumental)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Acapella)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Versions)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Versions) is a mix of all the other five versions, including the original mixtape, as an attempt to create one cohesive listening experience spanning 126 songs and a massive run time of almost six hours.

Netizens shocked to find French Montana release six versions of 'Mac & Cheese 5'

Netizens were taken aback, to say the least, upon discovering that French Montana had released six different versions of Mac & Cheese 5.

Several individuals were seen sharing screen recordings from Montana's Spotify page, showcasing the extensive tracklist of 126 songs included in Mac & Cheese 5 (Versions).

One user expressed confusion over Montana's decision to drop the cohesive Mac & Cheese 5 (Versions) despite already having four separate remixes of the album available.

Meanwhile, many Kanye West fans highlighted concerns about how ever since Montana released the remixed versions of the songs Stand United (Feat. Kanye West, SAINt JHN, and Buju Banton) and Where They At (Feat. Kanye West and Westside Gunn) Ye's Spotify profile has been "violated."

Kanye's top 10 songs under his "Singles and EPs" section on Spotify currently has only one of his songs listed, Vultures 1. The remaining nine are remixed versions of his feature on Mac & Cheese 5.

Many were found critiquing French's album rollout, with one user implying that the rapper released several versions of his LP in an attempt to run up his streaming numbers and make a "quick bag."

Official tracklist for French Montana's Mac & Cheese 5

The following songs are part of the official tracklist (including features) for French Montana's Mac & Cheese 5:

Dirty Bronx Intro (Feat. Amber Run) Talk To Me Stand United (Feat. Kanye West, SAINt JHN, and Buju Banton) Splash Brothers (Rick Ross and Lil Wayne) Okay (Feat. Lil Baby and ATL Jacob) Casino Life 3 Where They At (Feat. Kanye West and Westside Gunn) Skit Too Fun (Feat. Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and 41) Facts Praise God (Feat. JID) Money Ain't A Thing (Feat. Lil Durk) Goals (Feat. Jeremih) Other Side Fake Friends (Feat. Bryson Tiller) Where We Came From Made It In USA Millionaire Row (Feat. Rick Ross and Meek Mill) Ride The Wave Back In Style - Interlude Documentary (Feat. Mikky Ekko)

French Montana had teased the tracklist for Mac & Cheese 5 in early January, which initially showcased 22 songs for the album.

Some of the tracks that didn't make the official cut include Big Pun (Feat. Drake), Flowers (Feat. Kanye West and Rich The Kid), and Another One Of Me (feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy).