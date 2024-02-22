ScHoolboy Q's sixth studio album ‘Blue Lips’ set to release next week

ScHoolboy Q's sixth studio album, Blue Lips, is set to be released on March 1 and will be distributed to all streaming platforms via TDE/Interscope Records.

On February 20, Q treated fans with fresh visuals for two singles that appear on the album, titled Cooties and Love Birds. These two songs add to the official album rollout that started on February 6.

The rapper announced the new singles on his Instagram, where he posted a clip from the music video for Love Birds that features vocal performances from Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker.

The caption to the video includes a link to Q's official website where fans can pre-save the album and purchase the pre-sale merch for Blue Lips.

Screenshot of the countdowns on ScHoolboy Q's official album website (Image via groovyq.com)

The website also includes countdowns to the official release date of the album and previews, like the music videos and associated merch.

From Tracklist to Merch sales: Everything we know about the roll-out for ScHoolBoy Q's 'Blue Lips'

On February 1, ScHoolboy Q announced the official tracklist for Blue Lips in a teaser video uploaded to his social media which showcased the rapper's iconic handwriting on a large canvas.

The following are the official songs part of Blue Lips' tracklist:

Funny Guy Pop Thank God 4 Me Time Killers Yeern 101 Cooties Movie Ohio Nu Nu Blue Slides Love Birds Lost x Times First Germany '86' Faux Pig Feet Smile

As part of Blue Lips' official album rollout, Q released five singles along with associated music videos. Here is the complete list of singles released for ScHoolboy Q's upcoming sixth studio album:

1. 'Blue Slides'

On Feb. 6, Q released the first single from his album titled Blue Slides, with a music video that featured the backstage set-up for the album. The video ends with a dictionary definition of Blue Slides, with many sentences hidden.

The definition that is visible to viewers reads:

"Blue*Slides (bloo/slides) n. v. adj., sing. -slide, syn."

2. 'Back n Love (Feat. Devin Malik)'

Back n Love (Feat. Devin Malik) was released along with Blue Slides. The music video features ScHoolboy Q dancing around a man holding a cardboard with the words "Blue Lips" written on it.

The visuals cut between Q and an old VHS tape from when he was a child, highlighting him talking about doing drugs and being part of a gang.

3. 'Yeern 101'

On February 15, Q dropped the third single from the album titled Yeern 101. The music video depicts several scenes from ScHoolboy Q's daily life and routine including making music, shooting music videos, and playing golf.

Yeern 101's music video was directed by James Edward and Produced by Zoey Pressey, and Jolene Mendes.

4. 'Cooties'

On February 20, ScHoolboy Q released Cooties, as the fourth single from Blue Lips. The music video is divided into two parts, the first half finds the rapper performing his verse inside his house.

The second part, toward the end, showcases BTS footage of Q and James Edwards (Director) shooting on the set for Blue Lips.

5. 'Love Birds (Feat. Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker)'

Along with Cooties, Q also released the fifth single titled Love Birds. The video appears to highlight that all the previous music videos were being shot on the same set, around the same time.

This would make sense as ScHoolboy Q is seen wearing the same outfit in all the videos, and a crew can be seen cleaning up a mess he made in the Yeern 101 music video.

This video also features the rapper holding up the cardboard with "Blue Lips" written on it, first seen in the Back n Love music video.

Merch and 'Blue Lips' album pre-save

Fans can visit ScHoolboy Q's official website to digitally pre-save Blue Lips, made available exclusively for Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music.

Fans are also given the option to pre-order the physical copies (CD/Vinyl) of the album, which are available as single pieces or as fan packs.

Screenshot of ScHoolboy Q's official website showcasing the available album merch for 'Blue Lips' (Image via groovyq.com)

Here are the price breakdowns for the associated merchandise available for Blue Lips, as listed on ScHoolboy Q's official website:

"Blue Lips" Vinyl: $33.00

"Blue Lips" CD: $14.00

Target Practice T-Shirt: $30.00

Ciggy Hoodie: $60.00

Blue Lips Fan Pack A (includes Grey Graphic T-Shirt and a CD): $35.00

Blue Lips Fan Pack B (includes Black Graphic Hoodie and a CD): $65.00

The Vinyl and CDs are limited to four per customer and will be shipped around the time the album releases.

Fans can also sign up to be notified, over their emails, once the remaining album merchandise goes on sale.

