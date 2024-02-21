"New jackboys album": Fans react to Travis Scott teasing new music

Travis Scott took to his Instagram account on February 20 to share a series of stories, seemingly hinting towards him releasing new music soon. He posted three statements online and expressed his "love" for music as he hinted at a possible collaboration project. The caption on one of his Instagram stories read:

"And for the record. We will backkkkkk"

Screenshots of Travis Scott's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@travisscott)

In his third story, the rapper referenced his record label, Cactus Jack, which was responsible for distributing 2019's JACKBOYS, featuring artists like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and more.

This reference led many fans to believe that an upcoming project from the rapper could be another JACKBOYS collaboration album.

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@Dshoelace420)

Travis Scott's fans react to his latest Instagram stories

One of the major speculations in the fanbase came after the rapper alluded to another project from his record label, which many seem to think could be the highly anticipated JACKBOYS 2.

Travis Scott wrote in his Instagram stories:

"Whole cactus gang Are snapppers"

Screenshot of Travis Scott's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@travisscott)

Travis Scott's fanbase was over the moon after he shared several stories online. NFR Podcast reposted Travis' story on X and several netizens took to the comment section of the post to share their theories and opinions on the rapper seemingly teasing new music.

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@ahmedi7__)

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@haydentalkss)

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@Dshoelace420)

Fans also spoke about his recent 2023 album UTOPIA as they reacted to his recent stories and discussed the possibility of a new album by the artist topping his latest project.

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@M1keyd99)

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@RichDakvng)

Some fans were seen poking fun at Travis' release track record, highlighting how each project appears to drop after "5 years." This seemingly references the gap between ASTROWORLD, which dropped in 2018, and 2023's UTOPIA.

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@RIPStefanskiSzn)

Fan reacts to Travis' Instagram story hinting at new music (Image via X/@superduperjamal)

Fans now await an official confirmation from Scott about what his next project will be.

