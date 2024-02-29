"OH MY GOD": Fans react to Twenty One Pilots announcing 'Overcompensate' releasing tomorrow

Twenty One Pilots announced their first single from their new project, Clancy, which will be released tomorrow (Friday).

Less than 24 hours ago, the duo took to social media to post a snippet of a music video, which will be dropped to YouTube along with other DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on March 1, 2024.

The caption on the post shared to their official X (formerly Twitter) account read:

"Overcompensate premieres at 1pm ET."

The announcement comes almost a week after the band shared their recap trailer for their upcoming project, 'Clancy,' which confirmed that the new chapter would begin the following week. It appears Twenty One Pilots were referring to this single in their previous post.

Fans are excited about the upcoming project and have expressed their support for the new single on the band's announcement post on X. One user expressed their shock and anticipation of finally receiving new Twenty One Pilots music.

Netizens react to Twenty One Pilots announcing 'Overcompensate'

Fans were seen commenting on the announcement post, with most of the reactions showcasing emotions of shock, anticipation, and excitement over the release of Overcompensate.

The ending of the trailer, I Am Clancy, found Tyler Joseph, lead vocalist for the Twenty One Pilots, exclaiming,

"I am an Escapee. I am an Exception. I am returning to Trench. I Am Clancy."

Many fans were found highlighting how thrilled they were over the latest release, with one user claiming that they had received a personal letter from the band. The letter allegedly had the definition for the word "Overcompensate" written in it, which led them to believe that was the title for the upcoming single.

More reactions followed, expressing their thoughts and opinions for the upcoming single, with one Ted Stryker, who acts as the DJ for "alt987fm," claiming they couldn't wait to play Overcompensate on the radio tomorrow.

The Twenty One Pilots lore continues

The upcoming release, Overcompensate, will aim to build a deeper lore to the upcoming studio album Clancy, which, based on the trailer released a week ago, is expected to revisit thematical and musical elements from their 2018 album, Trench.

Few fans were seen speculating about the potential tie-ins to the I Am Clancy storyline, where one individual referenced a possible internal struggle. This struggle is believed to be between Tyler being a "Dema Vessel" while also having connections to the "Banditos."

Below are some fun facts to know from the lore:

Dema Vessels are individuals from the city of Dema who've forgone their bodies to the Priests who govern the city. The priests have the power to "seize" control of these bodies once the individual dies.

Banditos are a group of rebels that live outside the walls of Dema, which is situated in the continent of Trench. During one of his escape attempts, Tyler comes into contact with the Banditos and decides to join the group to help them take down the priests.

Clancy is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024, with Overcompensate being Twenty One Pilots' first release since their 2021 studio album, Scaled and Icy.