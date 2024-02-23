Fans swoon over Selena Gomez's look in latest single 'Love On': "Beauty personified"

Selena Gomez launched her latest single, Love On, on February 22, 2024. Her fans loved her look in the music video and gave her positive compliments on social media platforms. Her looks ranged from vacation vibes to elegant party wear. She went with a full-face Rare Beauty look for her makeup.

Love On is the first release of Selena Gomez in 2024. Selena Gomez released her song Single Soon before her stint on Only Murders in the Building Season 3 in 2023. One of her fans commented on Selena Gomez's look for Love On video and called her "Beauty personified."

"Princess of Pop is Back": Fans were in awe of Selena Gomez's look for her latest single Love On

Selena's latest single Love On received compliments on social media platforms. The pop sensation's appearance has become the talk of town, and one of her fans commented, "Princess of POP is back."

Love on Music video featured Selena wearing multiple looks to showcase the essence of romanticism, dates, and vacation. At the start of the video, she is seen wearing a sleek golden sequined strappy dress with an elegant bob hairdo. She wore golden circle sequined earrings that complemented her entire look. She paired the look with a pair of white satin elbow-length gloves.

For another look, she was seen in a relaxed vacation mode with an Egyptian white cotton bathrobe and a towel wrapped around her head. She wore funky white sunglasses, a black and gold necklace, and earrings.

She was seen wearing a sleek and elegant cabaret-style black evening dress with black feathery gloves paired with a black fascinator. She wore a diamond necklace with diamond studs to complement the entire look. In another look, she was seen wearing a gorgeous hot pink sleeveless dress.

Selena wore a beautiful sunny yellow strapless dress with a huge rose embroidered on her torso, and her skirt had a can-can style bouncy twirly finish. For each of her looks, she went with a bob hairdo that looked sleek and elegant with each look.

She went for a cute ballerina look for another look. She was seen wearing a white ballerina tutu dress with a full-sleeved sheer torso. She tied her hair in a high ponytail with a white ribbon to appear like a ballerina.

For her makeup, she went with her usual dewy and radiant finish foundation for skin. She added a touch of color to her cheeks and lips with a liquid lip and cheek tint. She used the lip and cheek tint and foundation from her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

She added a thin eyeliner streak to her eyelids to make her eyelids pop. She added a light coat of mascara to add some definition and enhance her eyes.

She used a little highlighter to brighten her high points and accentuate her face. Selena Gomez created her makeup looks with the help of her own brand's products, Rare Beauty.

Fans were awed by Selena's looks from the Love on single video and showered her social media platform with positive comments. 'We are obsessed' and 'Amazing' were some of the comments her fans used to describe her look.

Love On is available on all significant DSPs (digital service providers). Only Murders In The Building is available for streaming on Hulu.