“Song of the year”: Fans react to Selena Gomez’s music video for ‘Love On’

After teasing fans for weeks, Selena Gomez has finally dropped her highly anticipated single titled Love On, along with an accompanying music video. Selena Gomez reposted a clip from the music video to her social media accounts, announcing its release, using a line from her lyrics as the caption.

"Clock in, baby get to work," her caption read.

Selena's fanbase exploded with excitement, with many dedicated fans taking to her comment section to praise the artist for the song and its visuals. One fan appeared to "speak for everyone" as they claimed Love On was the best song released for 2024.

"She ate": Netizens react to Selena Gomez releasing visuals for Love On

Selena Gomez's latest release has been widely discussed ever since she released the visuals for Love On. Selena's fans were seen praising the artist for the song and her vocal performance, with one user implying that the singer "ate" so well that she left "no crumbs" for her competition.

More fan reactions followed, with many users showering Selena with love and support over the latest release. Here are some reactions to @popbase's post about Selena's new song:

There were a few individuals who weren't fans of Love On and expressed their thoughts toward the song. Under @popbase's post, one critic said nobody "cares" about the song or the music video that Selena Gomez released.

Love On was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Isaiah Tejada and distributed to all streaming platforms via Interscope Records. The music video, released to Selena Gomez's official YouTube channel, has garnered almost 2 million views since its release on February 22, 2024.