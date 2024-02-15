“I’M SO SEATED”: Fans go gaga as Selena Gomez seemingly teases lyrics of an upcoming single reportedly set to release next week

Selena Gomez recently became the talk of the town after she reportedly teased possible lyrics for her upcoming single, which could be released as soon as next week, as per Uproxx.

Videos and pictures about the upcoming single have been flooding the internet, with reports from fans and pop culture news publications like Pop Base stating that Gomez allegedly sent a few lucky fans a link to her website, which hints at a new single.

The following lyrics were reportedly written across the page:

"THIS DOESN'T HAVE 2 BE SOME SORT OF MATHEMATICAL EQUATION"

A screenshot from Selena Gomez's link to her website, which was re-uploaded by her fan account on X (Image via X/@SGchartupdate)

One of the codes on the page read "222," which reportedly unlocked the following lyrics:

"Clock in, baby get to work. Night shift, but with all the perks."

Fans seem to be assuming that the "222" is a hint from the artist about the single releasing next week, on Thursday, February 22 (02/22).

One fan was unable to contain their excitement while commenting on a news publication report about the upcoming song, citing how they were immediately "seated" when this news went viral.

A fan reacts to reports of Selena dropping a new song (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Immediately upon receiving the alleged text messages and emails from Selena Gomez, fans began to report that a new single was on the way.

Fans react to the reported roll-out of Selena Gomez's new single

Some fans reported that they received notifications with the exact coordinates for physical locks, spread across different cities in the United States.

One of the coordinates for "Selena Gomez's Heart Lock" reportedly read:

"IN VENICE AT CASABLANCA RESTAURANT (220 LINCOLN BLVD, VENICE, CA, 90291"

A screenshot from Selena Gomez's link to her website which was re-uploaded by her fan account on X (Image via X/@SGchartupdate)

So far these are the lyrics that have been posted by fans across social media:

"Clock in, baby, get to work/ Night shift, but with all the perks"

"This doesn't have to be some sort of mathematical equation/ Slip off your jeans slide in the sheets, screaming yes in quotations!"

"Or we could make a memoir, yeah"

"You'll get your thrill, just promise you'll be patient with the outcome"

"If you think about falling, got you covered like garments"

"Why are we conversing over this steak tartare when we could be somewhere other than here making out in the back of a car?"

"I deserve an applause for keeping you up late till you can’t see straight"

While chaos among Selena's fanbase ensued because of supporters alleging they had received personal emails from the artist, a dedicated Selena Gomez fan account reported that the artist was sending links to her new song over iMessage as well.

A fan in Chicago found the location for one of the supposed "Heart Locks" and posted a video documenting the whole experience.

The code to the lock they found appears to be "422", with the lyrics stating:

"Or we could make a memoir, yeah"

Check out more fan posts that allegedly discuss the various lyrics for Selena's upcoming single.

Some of Selena's fans who were unable to take part in the reported roll-out did showcase their love and support for the artist and her music.

Fans were seen highlighting their immediate reactions to the lyrics that were circulating online, with one user seemingly surprised at the reports of Selena releasing a song "Next Thursday".

Fans were even pointing out how the alleged lyrics could be referencing her current romantic relationship with Benny Blanco.

With Selena Gomez trending online, fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting an official confirmation from the artist on the reported roll-out for her upcoming single.

Many fans are speculating the upcoming single will be titled 'Love On' and could be part of her highly anticipated album SG3.

