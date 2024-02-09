EarthGang announces new album 'Robophobia' releasing this February

Earthgang, the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo, is set to release their second project from their "EarthGang vs. The Algorithm" series, titled Robophobia. The album will be released on February 23, following up on their 2023 EP, RIP HUMAN ART.

The duo took to social media on February 8 to announce the name and release date for Robophobia, with a caption that read:

"ROBOPHOBIA | FEB 23, 2024 | PART 2"

They also reposted the album cover for Robophobia on their Instagram and an official poster for their upcoming Atlanta performance at the SWEETWATER 27th Anniversary show next week, February 17.

They captioned the post with a description of the themes Robophobia will delve into. The album appears to explore the relationships between humanity and AI's constant evolution.

"Robophobia is a sonic dive into a new terrain for @EarthGang as we explore new soundscapes and topics on imperfections, connections and projections within humanity’s relationship with each other and AI," the caption read.

The upcoming album will be distributed to all streaming platforms through Dreamville (under exclusive license to UnitedMasters LLC). Fans can pre-save Robophobia on Spotify, Apple Music, Audio Mack, Soundcloud, and DEEZER.

Everything we know about EarthGang's upcoming album Robophobia

Robophobia will seemingly take listeners on a futuristic journey through a world where AI and Humans have built a co-existence, with the project exploring a sonic robotic production similar to their 2023 project RIP HUMAN ART.

Robophobia is the latest addition to the "EarthGang vs. The Algorithm" saga, a three-series project diving into multiple themes with a major storyline revolving around EarthGang's opinions on AI potentially taking over humanity.

The cover for the upcoming album finds both members of the group, Olu and WowGr8, taking on a CyberPunk aesthetic to their physical appearance. Both artists' bodies seem to be completely augmented with AI, from their facial features to individual body parts. There also appears to be a "wanted" poster in the background, showing both artists' mugshots.

In the pre-save link announcement for Robophobia, on February 5, the Atlanta duo released a trailer for the project. It showcases a futuristic city with an AI voiceover explaining why an AI x Human combination is necessary.

"Hello. Don't be afraid. I've come to help, we've all come to help. We're just like you, a more improved you. We've come to make your life more easy," the AI narrates.

The voice becomes distorted towards the end of its speech before transitioning into a spacy audio sequence of harmonies and synthesizers. Although EarthGang has yet to release the official tracklist for the EP, the length of the project would likely be similar to the 17-minute runtime of RIP HUMAN ART.

A few months after RIP HUMAN ART was released, EarthGang dropped the lead single for Robophobia. The duo took to social media on November 3, 2023, to announce the official release of BLACKLIGHT.

In the caption for their announcement post on Instagram, EarthGang explained the themes of this song by highlighting how the single is for all listeners who feel like they're "metamorphing" into a newer version of themselves.

“This record is for anyone having inner change, a metamorphosis, a period of feeling out of balance while you cocoon for your butterfly season. You can only change things that are accepted. And who knows, maybe God put those things in you for a greater reason; something to learn from; something to be used in the right way at the right time," the caption read.

"This is dope": Fans react to the Robophobia announcement on Instagram

With only two weeks left until the EP drops, fans appear excited and took to commenting on EarthGang's Instagram post by sharing their anticipation for the project. Nyla Symone, a DJ, commented on the Robophobia Instagram post by showing her support and appreciation for the project, referring to the announcement as "dope."

SweetWater Brewing Company was also seen commenting on the post showcasing their excitement for the album and EarthGang's upcoming performance at the SWEETWATER event in Atlanta on February 17.

Last year, the hip-hop duo released their viral single Bobby Boucher, a nod to the movie The Waterboy, which received a co-sign from Adam Sandler. The song eventually made its way onto the RIP HUMAN ART album.

With the first edition of their "EarthGang vs. The Algorithm" series gaining significant attention over its themes and production, fan anticipation for Vol. 2 of the project is increasing every day.

