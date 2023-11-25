5 best films by Adam Sandler

On November 21, 2023, Netflix released Leo, an animated musical comedy film co-written, produced, and starring Adam Sandler.

Leo tells the story of two class pets, Leo the lizard and Squirtle the turtle, who plan to escape from their fifth-grade classroom, where they have been living for years. However, their plans get thwarted when a new and strict substitute teacher arrives, forcing the pets to rescue the children from the mean teacher.

The film is directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim. Apart from Adam Sandler, the film also stars Bill Burr and Cecily Strong, as well as Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny.

Leo, like many Adam Sandler films, is a delightful and entertaining flick that is suitable for audiences of all ages. Here are five of Adam Sandler's best movies that are a must-watch for all movie lovers.

Billy Madison, Big Daddy and three other Adam Sandler movies that fans are sure to love

1) Billy Madison (1995)

Directed by Tamra Davis, Billy Madison is a comedy film that tells the story of Billy, an immature and lazy 27-year-old man who is the heir to Madison Hotels.

Disappointed by Billy's way of life, his father demands that, in order to inherit the hotel chain, Billy must go back to school and repeat all twelve grades of school. The film follows Billy's journey as he attempts to pass each grade while overcoming several obstacles along the way.

The film stars Bradley Whitford, Bridgette Wilson, Norm Macdonald, Darren McGavin, Mark Beltzman, and Larry Hankin alongside Adam Sandler.

2) The Wedding Singer (1998)

The Wedding Singer is a rom-com movie that follows the story of Robbie Hart, a wedding singer from New Jersey. When Robbie meets Julia, a new waitress, at his workplace, feelings start to develop between them. The only issue is that Robbie and Julia are both engaged to other people.

What follows is a hilariously comical yet endearing series of events involving destined love, a lot of heartbreaks and even a climax scene on an airplane.

The Wedding Singer stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in lead roles, along with Christine Taylor, Allen Covert, Angela Featherstone, and others.

3) Big Daddy (1999)

Perhaps one of Sandler's most famous movies, Big Daddy, tells the story of Sonny Koufax, an irresponsible grown-up man without a proper job or a plan. When Sonny's girlfriend Vanessa dumps him for an older man, Sonny decides to impress her by adopting a five-year-old boy, Julian.

However, Sonny unexpectedly finds himself building a father-son bond with Julian. The film delves into their relationship and how it begins to change Sonny into a better person.

Directed by Dennis Dugan, the film stars Joey Lauren Adams, Jon Stewart, Rob Schneider, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, and Leslie Mann alongside Adam Sandler.

4) Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Punch-Drunk Love is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film tells the story of Barry Egan, a man with seven sisters and crippling social anxiety. To cope with his loneliness, Barry calls a phone-s*x line, oblivious to the trouble it will get him in.

Barry meets Lena, a coworker of his sisters, and begins to develop romantic feelings for her. However, things become complicated when the henchmen of the phone-sex operator show up to collect money. This leads to complete chaos as Barry tries to handle Lena, the henchmen, the operator, and his sisters.

The film stars Adam Sandler and Emily Watson in lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Luis Guzmán, and Robert Smigel, among others.

5) Click (2006)

Directed by Frank Coraci, Click is a comedy film about Michael Newman, a workaholic architect who often chooses work over his family. When Michael discovers a magic remote that can control reality, it completely turns his life around.

Although Michael initially loves the remote's magic, he soon begins to regret it as his life keeps skipping over reality to reveal his not-so-bright future. But Michael soon discovers that it is not so easy to get rid of the remote. Click is a film that teaches the value of family, love, relationships and the importance of appreciating one's life.

The film stars Kate Beckinsale, Christopher Walken, David Hasselhoff, and others, alongside Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler's Leo is now available to stream on Netflix.