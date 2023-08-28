5 best Adam Sandler films available on Netflix 

Adam Sandler is one of the actors who loves to explore different genres. His films span a spectrum from meaningful and emotional to hilarious and ridiculous. Regardless of where fans discover their preferred point on this genre scale, it's clear that Sandler effortlessly excels in portraying any role.

No doubt, comedy is his claim to fame. In fact, it would be difficult to list some of the best comedy movies of all time and not include at least one or two Adam Sandler films. However, over the years, Sandler has proved to be more than a comedy king. He can also bring depth and relatability to complex roles, which has intrigued and impressed fans.

Netflix has a good range of Adam Sandler films that perfectly showcase his acting abilities, which have continued to grow and evolve with each new film.

The Meyerowitz Stories, Hubie Halloween and 3 other Adam Sandler films on Netflix that every fan should add to their weekend binge-list

1) The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

This Adam Sandler film revolves around Harold Meyerowitz, played by Dustin Hoffman, a sculptor who has had some moderate success in his career, and his three children, Danny (Sandler), Matthew (Ben Stiller), and Jean (Elizabeth Marvel).

This film is directed by Noah Baumbach. The main appeal of this movie is that it focuses on family dynamics. They may look sorted and sophisticated on the outside, but if you go beyond the exterior, there are plenty of eccentricities, complications, and mistakes.

It balances humor and realism, making it difficult for viewers not to connect with the flawed yet endearing characters on screen.

2) Murder Mystery (2019)

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, this Adam Sandler film is a hilarious whodunit that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

The story focuses on a married couple, NYPD officer Nick Spitz (Sandler) and hairdresser Audrey (Jennifer Aniston), who are invited onboard a billionaire's yacht. Just when they thought this would be the best vacation of their lives, they became involved in a murder investigation.

Sandler and Aniston really know how to bring out the best in each other, and their hilarious banter is always a treat to watch. This Adam Sandler film is perfect for when you want a light-hearted movie complete with funny characters and absurd situations that will make you laugh out loud.

3) Uncut Gems (2019)

If you are looking for an Adam Sandler film that showcases the actor's ability to portray more serious and complex roles, then this is the one that you should be watching.

The story focuses on Howard Ratner (Sandler), a Jewish-American jeweler with a gambling addiction. He owes money and makes a high-stakes bet that could pay off all his debts and more. But it is not easy to juggle business and family while trying to stay ahead of his adversaries.

This movie celebrates Sandler's range, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. He does a great job showcasing the complicated emotional and mental state of the character, who is under a lot of pressure. A well-written script and great performances make this a must-watch.

4) Hubie Halloween (2020)

This film is directed by Steve Brill and is perfect for movie lovers who love Halloween.

Sandler dons the role of Hubie Dubois, who loves Halloween but is always the victim of practical jokes. But, when the town is in real danger, it falls on Hubie to save the town.

This movie features familiar faces from well-known TV shows: Julie Bowen from Modern Family and Kevin James from The King of Queens. There are a few surprising cameos, including basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. Entertaining and funny, this Adam Sandler film has everything to keep you hooked.

5) Hustle (2022)

Another Sandler's film that celebrates the actor's versatility this is perfect for fans who enjoy sports dramas. Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) is a basketball scout who discovers a diamond in the rough in the form of Bo Cruz (Juan Hernangómez) from Spain.

He is certain that Cruz is capable of great things and starts preparing him for the NBA draft. This movie is grounded and realistic, boasting an engrossing plot that captivates and maintains the viewer's interest.

This emotionally impactful film of Adam Sandler proves his ability to carry the narrative effortlessly, keeping the audience fully engaged.

Adam Sandler has played all kinds of different roles throughout his career, and these entertaining titles prove that he does justice to every role that he plays on-screen.