What are peptide injections? Jennifer Aniston opens up about her unique facial treatments behind youthful looks

Jennifer Aniston has been recently featured on The Wall Street Journal's latest cover. Speaking to the magazine, Aniston revealed that she would try everything to not let her age affect her and that a salmon-sperm facial was once recommended to her by an aesthetician for this purpose. When she did not get the required results, she was willing to take peptide injections, which she described to be the future of skincare when it comes to fighting aging.

Peptide injections can help anyone undergoing treatment for cancer and endocrine issues. In cosmetics and dermatology, topical creams, lotions, and anti-aging products use peptides for enhancing youthfulness.

Peptide improves hydration and elasticity via increased cell turnover and assistance in collagen and elastin production, as stated by experts. It can also help reduce wrinkles.

Weight loss, wound healing, and enhancing physical performance are a few other concerns that peptide injections help resolve. However, peptides are not recommended if anyone is pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking other medicines. Skin rash, itching, swelling, and redness are a few side effects of this product.

Jennifer Aniston gets candid about what she does to keep herself young

Jennifer Aniston spoke to The Wall Street Journal on August 22, 2023, sharing that she is ready to try everything in order to remain young. The actress said that after being suggested to undergo a salmon sperm facial by an aesthetician, she was hesitant to do it, but went ahead with it anyway.

However, the facial did not have a positive impact on Aniston's face, and she discontinued it. The actress revealed that she is ready to take peptide injections every week, which can be a great solution for aging.

Jennifer had previously recommended the use of peptides after joining Vital Proteins as the Chief Creative Officer in 2020. The FRIENDS star has been using the Collagen Peptides powder and revealed in an interview last year that she is "adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides" every morning in a cup of coffee.

"I spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new bar collection, helping to handpick the ingredients and flavors that I love."

Jennifer Aniston also said that she adds Lemon Collagen Peptides to a glass of water in the afternoon which is one of her favorite options.

"I have had a passion for health and wellness for years. I know that this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life. For me, it's adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone."

Jennifer also began to use an exercise program called Pvolve in 2021, which links functional movement with resistance-based equipment. She has also been an adviser on the online platform of Pvolve.

Jennifer Aniston has tried various methods to control her aging over the years

Jennifer Aniston has attempted various procedures over the years to ensure that she remains young. Speaking to InStyle magazine in 2011, she revealed that she cared a lot about her looks since her mother was a model. Aniston stated that she once tried Botox but did not continue with it for a long time.

"People think that I do a lot of injections, but I don't. I'm not saying that I haven't tried it. But I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me."

Aniston said that she spotted a change in her looks as she was out in the sun most of the time. She added that her skin texture changed a lot, and she had to get spray tan at the time.

The actress also addressed the salad that has been helpful for her skin during her appearance on The Today Show. She revealed that the base of the salad has butter lettuce, and on top, there are almonds, sunflower seeds, and an egg.

Jennifer Aniston last appeared in the action comedy film, Murder Mystery 2, which aired on Netflix this year.