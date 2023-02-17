“Get rich or starve trying”: Wall Street Journal save money skip breakfast article controversy explained 

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article asking readers to skip breakfast to save money was recently trolled on social media. The story titled “To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast” highlighted the rising food prices that are taking a toll on people’s monthly expense.

Written by journalist Gabriel T. Rubin, the article consists of approximately 250 words. It was originally published on February 14.

While the headline of the story makes it appear like an opinion piece advising people to save money by skipping the most important meal of the day, the actual article focuses on the increasing price of breakfast staples cereals, eggs, frozen orange juice, and instant coffee.

Reports suggest that prices of breakfast items like bread, cheese and eggs have increased by nearly 10 to 30 percent in the last few months. The price of eggs, one of the most popular breakfast staples, has reportedly increased nearly 49 to 70 percent from last year.

The increase in the price of food items comes as America continues to deal with rising inflation. In the WSJ article, author Gabriel T. Rubin made a list of the rising costs of each important food item before writing:

“Breakfast lovers might be better off just having a cup of coffee.”

The journalist also noted that several breakfast staples have seen sharp increases in prices “due to a perfect storm of bad weather, disease outbreaks, and continued effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

As the story went viral on social, netizens criticized the piece for asking people to skip meals instead of urging companies to provide employees with a sufficient living wage. Some users also mocked the article by asking people to “get rich” or to “starve” while trying to get rich:

Despite the criticism, the WSJ has continued to keep the headline of the much talked-about story unchanged so far.

Twitter reacts to Wall Street Journal breakfast price article

Wall Street Journal's article on breakfast prices was brutally trolled on social media (Image via Twitter)

A recent Wall Street Journal article titled “To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast” came under scrutiny on social media for suggesting that people skip their meals to save money.

While the actual article highlighted the increasing prices of breakfast staples in America, the headline of the story gave the impression of the author asking readers to skip breakfast for money.

As the article circulated on social media, several people took to Twitter to troll the headline and mock the idea behind the story:

Dripped Out Trade Unionists @UnionDrip Is it really too much to ask that working people be able to afford three meals a day? Is it really too much to ask that working people be able to afford three meals a day? https://t.co/oMAHh7rIcr

👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 @polishprincessh ….



Tell your family no more breakfast we saving money. Then when it gets worse no more lunch, stop using AC and heating. To save money, stop having houses and property.



How’s BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 working out for you NOW? 🤔 To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast | WSJ….Tell your family no more breakfast we saving money. Then when it gets worse no more lunch, stop using AC and heating. To save money, stop having houses and property.How’s BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 working out for you NOW? To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast | WSJ 😳….Tell your family no more breakfast we saving money. Then when it gets worse no more lunch, stop using AC and heating. To save money, stop having houses and property.How’s BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 working out for you NOW?😡 🤔 https://t.co/5COJRZUalB

ALL MY HOMIES PHILOSOPHERS 🥷🏻 @chosyman Nina Turner @ninaturner https://t.co/fwgwlw74Zn WSJ has published articles in the last 30 days telling the working poor to sell their organs for money, use long work commutes in the car as a form of decompressive therapy, and now to skip breakfast. How healthy is it to skip your breakfast, sell your kidney twitter.com/ninaturner/sta… WSJ has published articles in the last 30 days telling the working poor to sell their organs for money, use long work commutes in the car as a form of decompressive therapy, and now to skip breakfast. How healthy is it to skip your breakfast, sell your kidney twitter.com/ninaturner/sta…

THEE Stubborn Survivor @BRaime619 @ninaturner Hey @WSJ , I already skip breakfast! What else would you suggest I do? Skip lunch or dinner? The irony of it all is to read this article on how I can save money, is behind a MFing paywall! @ninaturner Hey @WSJ, I already skip breakfast! What else would you suggest I do? Skip lunch or dinner? The irony of it all is to read this article on how I can save money, is behind a MFing paywall! https://t.co/LMrDUQw1GG

StockMKTNewz - Evan @StockMKTNewz Cost saving techniques from traditional finance media



WSJ - Skip Breakfast

Bloomberg - Eat Lentils Cost saving techniques from traditional finance media WSJ - Skip Breakfast Bloomberg - Eat Lentils https://t.co/gDo2jfnL9d

Thia is with … 😏✌️💋🔥 @ThiaBallerina “To save money, maybe you should skip breakfast.” WSJ



I’m old enough to remember when they told you to eat lentils, now you should just starve. The economy must be booming, again. “To save money, maybe you should skip breakfast.” WSJI’m old enough to remember when they told you to eat lentils, now you should just starve. The economy must be booming, again.

Ed_S @Atreides1911 The elites at WSJ think the peons should stop complaining and just skip breakfast.. The elites at WSJ think the peons should stop complaining and just skip breakfast.. https://t.co/TzrAwCuuNi

Miriam @mim_murm The wsj telling people to skip breakfast was def not on my end of the world bingo card … but yet, fits right in! The wsj telling people to skip breakfast was def not on my end of the world bingo card … but yet, fits right in!

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the Wall Street Journal or journalist Gabriel T. Rubin will address the controversy surrounding the article and opt for a headline change in the days to come.

