 "Could it be hazing?": Austin Peay cheerleading allegations speculation trends online 

Austin Peay State University is making headlines after it was revealed that their entire cheerleading squad was indefinitely suspended. The team comprises of a total of 25 members. Since the announcement, netizens have taken to social media to speculate what was the reason behind the deferment.

Dr. Pietro A. Sasso @PietroSassoPhD



outkick.com/austin-peay-su… I am curious why the Austin Peay cheerleading team has been suspended. Could it be hazing or substance misuse? I am curious why the Austin Peay cheerleading team has been suspended. Could it be hazing or substance misuse? outkick.com/austin-peay-su…

Gerald Harrison, the Austin Peay athletics director, made the announcement public. He revealed that the university was made aware of potential violations made by the cheerleading squad. In a statement, the athletics department announced:

“Austin Peay State University is suspending operations of its cheerleading team until further notices. While the university investigates the allegations, the cheerleading team and staff will not be permitted to represent the university or athletics department at future events.”

The dance team and the mascot were not suspended at the time of writing this article.

The exact reason behind the suspension was not made clear at the time of writing this article.

Gerald Harrison went on to explain that the investigation is underway, and that the university does not want to speculate on the reason behind the suspension. Harrison said:

“Our investigation is still in its infancy so I don’t want to speculate where it would lead to, or could lead to. We have to let the process run its course and let dedicated professionals that deal with these issues deal with it. If that takes a day or two then it takes a day or two. If it takes four weeks then it takes four weeks. I don’t know and I’m not rushing them for a judgment.”

Netizens react to Austin Peay State University’s cheerleading controversy

Since the specifics of the alleged violations remain unclear, netizens went on to make their own assumptions about the same. Many were quick to believe that hazing took place amongst the cheering squad.

For those unversed, hazing is an action that happens on or off campus where junior students are placed in mental or physical discomfort, harassed and/or ridiculed by their superior students.

Aside from the hazing speculation, netizens also assumed that the cheerleaders were taking part in substance abuse.

A few tweets read:

ben rocher @popbloon @Outkick Did they do the same hazing as NM St. Basketball ? @Outkick Did they do the same hazing as NM St. Basketball ?

Sidelines-Austin Peay 🎩 @SSN_APSU Also, don’t tweet stuff that you don’t know if it’s true or not then delete it. Makes you look stupid and makes your opinions less meaningful. Looking at you @CheerFessions1 since you don’t want to respond to my dm Also, don’t tweet stuff that you don’t know if it’s true or not then delete it. Makes you look stupid and makes your opinions less meaningful. Looking at you @CheerFessions1 since you don’t want to respond to my dm https://t.co/inM9ukuzKy

sugar plum make that ass drum @erykamarie_ Wtf did the Austin Peay Cheerleaders do??? Wtf did the Austin Peay Cheerleaders do???

Kaitlin Logan Wimmer @OklaKaitlin @PietroSassoPhD There have been a number of high profile cheer hazing cases. It would be very interesting to have research on their specific dynamics. Hazing is prevalent in this community. @PietroSassoPhD There have been a number of high profile cheer hazing cases. It would be very interesting to have research on their specific dynamics. Hazing is prevalent in this community.

Caitlin Kearney @CaitInArv @WKRN If this is the video of the varsity cheerleaders being harassed and punched til one stood up and fought back, that’s foul they’re being suspended. I hope it’s not the teams from THAT video. @WKRN If this is the video of the varsity cheerleaders being harassed and punched til one stood up and fought back, that’s foul they’re being suspended. I hope it’s not the teams from THAT video.

As aforementioned, it is important to remember that the exact reason behind the cheerleaders being suspended has not been revealed.

It was also announced that the alleged violations are not being investigated by the school’s athletic department. This seems to hint that the matter at hand is incredibly sensitive, leading to higher authorities having to look into the transgression.

Austin Peay State University cheerleading squad controversy mirrors Navarro College cheer team debacle

Those involved in the cheerleading world may find the Austin Peay University cheerleaders scandal synonymous to Navarro College’s cheer team controversy.

In recent days, cheerleaders La’Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler have amassed massive traction after the latter’s blackface incident came to light. The drama unfolded in December 2022, when Butler was accused of doing blackface in a hazing initiation ritual.

She was quick to be exposed for her actions and went on to apologize by claiming that she had not “heard of blackface.” She also attempted to defend herself by saying that people of color also participated in blackface.

However, La’Darius Marshall blatantly denied the same and continued to throw shade at Butler endlessly in a series of TikTok videos.

Poll : 0 votes