What happened to Danny Santulli? Former University of Missouri fraternity members charged for hazing attack 

Danny Santulli, 19, a victim of hazing, is finally back home in Minnesota with his parents after undergoing treatment for several months in a rehabilitation hospital in Colorado, family attorney David Bianchi said.

Santulli was the victim of a hazing incident where he was forced to drink a liter of vodka at a frat event. Two former members of the University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted in this case by a Boone County grand jury.

Matthew Ward

HAZING HORROR: Family says teen left with 'massive brain damage' after frat event gone wrong

Speaking about Santulli's condition, Bianchi said:

"He has massive brain damage. He's blind and unable to walk or communicate."

The accused Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz have been charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors for supplying liquor to a minor or an intoxicated person. Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Danny Santulli to require "care for life" as an outcome of the incident

After drinking so much vodka, Danny Santulli became unresponsive. Authorities said his blood alcohol content was 0.486, up to six times the legal limit.

Video footage of the pledge ceremony showed Santulli being force-fed beer through a funnel while in the middle of chugging down an entire bottle of vodka, Bianchi told GMA.

Speaking about her son's condition on GMA, Mary Pat said:

"Just the fact that they knew he was in distress and his lips were blue and yet, nobody called 911. It’s like, I don’t know, I mean even a 6-year-old calls 911."

Pat further stated that doctors told her her son will need "care for life," as the incident has led to Santulli losing significant visual and motor abilities.

Santulli was driven to the hospital by some members of the fraternity. When he arrived at the hospital, he was in cardiac arrest and was not breathing. Emergency staff put him on a ventilator once they restarted his heart.

Bianchi has settled a lawsuit against the fraternity and 22 other defendants. Meanwhile, the university has also expelled the fraternity from campus for repeated violations. Even sanctions were levied on 13 fraternity members.

Bianchi seeks to add two more frat members to the lawsuit

On Monday, Bianchi sought in a motion to add fraternity brothers Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler to the lawsuit, which has been approved by Judge Joshua Devine.

The petition alleges negligence on Gandhi and Wetzler's part, with the latter being accused of forcing Santulli to drink excessive amounts of alcohol.

Reportedly, Gandhi walked away from Danny Santulli after starting to assist him even when Santulli was severely intoxicated.

The lawyer's complaint also stated that Wetzler put a tube into Danny Santulli's mouth and poured beer down his throat.

Another probable cause statement stated that Wetzler was the organizer of the event.

Reportedly, Wetzler has been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor and possession of alcohol by a minor and is due in court on July 5.

Bianchi further urged that fraternity members be charged under Missouri's hazing statute.

