Gabi Butler and La'Darius drama explained as Navarro cheer blackface scandal takes internet by storm

The cheerleading community has taken the internet by storm, especially with La’Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler’s blackface scandal. The former has been flooding TikTok with revelations about Navarro College hazing rituals. Internet users have since taken to social media to post their hilarious reactions.

The timeline seems to overlap between La’Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler with their back and forth responses. However, it is safe to say that the drama started off on December 13, 2022 when the latter was accused of doing blackface with others when they were just rookie teammates in the cheerleading squad.

Prior to departing from a Daytona, Florida cheer competition, senior Navarro College cheer squad members demanded that their juniors dress in all-black clothing and paint their faces black for an initiation ritual that was to take place at an off-campus gym.

Eileen Slayvidson @bravhoeee Has anyone seen cheer on netflix?? Well there is some tea to be spilled. Gabi Butler did blackface and blamed it on the school. I’m sorry but you were in college and old enough to know better. This is deeply disturbing and I expect all of her sponsors to take action Has anyone seen cheer on netflix?? Well there is some tea to be spilled. Gabi Butler did blackface and blamed it on the school. I’m sorry but you were in college and old enough to know better. This is deeply disturbing and I expect all of her sponsors to take action https://t.co/AVlDdZTx8U

After the images of the same went viral, Gabi Butler responded by saying that she took part in the initiation because she did not want to make a bad impression towards her seniors and that she “had never heard of blackface.” She also noted that she was not the only one participating in the event. She claimed that people of color also took part in the ritual. She said:

“My rookie teammates, including a few who also happened to be people of color, were asked to do this, and we complied with the request. I am sorry I need to pull my other teammates into this, but I have no choice but to speak the truth.”

La’Darius Marshall claps back at Gabi Butler’s statement

At that time, Marshall clapped back at his teammate’s statement and stated that “minorities spoke out against this” and that he “personally” spoke to her and told her that “it was not a good idea.”

He also recently revealed that there was another hazing incident where Navarro cheerleaders were made to hold holds in a line and were led down a rainy sidewalk while wearing white t-shirts on their heads. Marshall was initially present but did not continue to participate in the event.

On TikTok, Marshall revealed that the hazing started off in July 2017 and Butler participated in Blackface in 2018.

In a slurry of TikTok posts he shared online, he also revealed that he was briefly dating Butler. He shared images of them kissing as proof.

Gabi Butler claps back at La’Darius Marshall’s statement

As Marshall continues to flood the video-sharing platform with his experience with Lavarro College’s cheer group and continuously slams Butler, she went on Instagram to address his endless accusations. In a livestream, she hurled insults at him and indicated that he was not being honest about everything that occurred during their cheerleading events. On the livestream, she said:

“And you should be ashamed of yourself because there are so many things that you La’Darius Marshall have done to so many people that I’m not going to go for you. I’m not going to come for you because I’m classier than that.”

In the livestream, she went on to claim that she was “Team Jesus.”

Netizens react to La’Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler drama

Internet users could not get enough of the drama between the two cheerleaders. Many were flabbergasted to learn that the pair were dating each other as well. A few hilarious reactions online read:

At the time of writing this article, Marshall continued to create TikTok videos talking about the situation.

