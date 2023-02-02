Where is Sarah Herron now? The Bachelor alum shares a heartbreaking Instagram story about her pregnancy

The Bachelor season 17 alumni Sarah Herron revealed in her February 1 Instagram post that her and fiancé Dylan Brown's first child had passed away after being born prematurely at just 24 weeks.

The child, Oliver Brown, who was Sarah and Dylan’s "IVF miracle," was due for birth in May 2023.

Sarah Herron, who got engaged to Dylan Brown on May 15, 2021, announced the duo's pregnancy on Instagram on September 28, 2022. After their tragic loss, Herron wrote in the post:

"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers."

Sarah said that Oliver passed away in his father’s arms shortly after being born and that he “defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here.”

Sarah Herron says late son Oliver's "legacy will always be larger than life" to her and fiance Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron posted a black and white photo of Oliver on her chest with Dylan kissing her forehead, mentioning that even though their time with him was short, they are “grateful for the days [they] had with Oliver in [her] belly." The 36-year-old further wrote that her son taught her a lot about “integrity of life, love, and death,” adding:

"Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

Sarah shared many photos of her being pregnant with Oliver at the beach. She also revealed that he kept her company when her knee was broken, loved the meals made by his dad, swam with the sea turtles, and loved laying “heart to heart” with Rio, his brother and pet dog. She further mentioned that Oliver will never be replaced, adding:

"We'll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright."

Colorado native Sarah Herron is a creative director

Colorado native Sarah Herron is 36-years-old and was born without the lower half of her left arm. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Otis College of Art and Design and used to work as a creative intern for TBWA Chiat Day. She worked as an Art Director for 72andSunny for almost 7 years before shifting to the SheLift NGO.

Herron has worked for many brand’s campaigns, including Starbucks, Carl's Jr., Target, Surfrider Foundation, and Coor's Light. She met her partner at an event where both of them were working as creative collaborators and got engaged to him four years later, in 2021.

Now, Sarah and Dylan spend their days “adventuring in Utah, skiing in Aspen or floating on our raft” with their dog Rio. Sarah fears that she will have no identity or personal significance. She wants to “evolve and redefine my self-expression overtime.”

Sarah signed up for ABC’s The Bachelor in 2013 to find love during Sean Lowe’s season. She failed to do so and was sent home in week 6. She also participated in seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise but was sent home after many heartbreaks and failed attempts to find love.

Poll : 0 votes