What is the C slur? Percy Hynes White SA allegations explored as Wednesday star face severe backlash 

Wednesday's cast have been basking in their success, but it seems like actor Percy Hynes White’s glory days have come to an end. The debut star, who played the role of Xavier Thorpe in the Netflix hit show, is now battling s*xual assault and racist allegations. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their outrage over the controversy.

Recently, an old video of Percy Hynes White went viral on social media. The Canadian actor was seen saying a racist slur which left netizens shocked. In the clip, the now-disgraced actor can be seen asking someone to stay out of his neighborhood in an exaggerated manner. White also threw punches towards the camera to show his frustration. In the clip, the actor also used the racist word “cr*on.” Twitter user @_justpeach_ uploaded a screenshot explaining the meaning of the derogatory term. According to a website the term is:

“an extremely offensive slur for a Black person. It’s rooted in the racist history of Blackface and comes from a shortening of raccoon.”

The actor being accused of being a racist is just one out of the many other allegations he is currently facing. A Twitter user has been exposing Percy Hynes White for allegedly assaulting women when he was between the ages of 17 and 20.

S*xual assault allegations against Percy Hynes White explored

Twitter user @milkievich claimed that the 21-year-old actor exploited multiple women when he was in high school. She also claimed that he and his group of friends would attempt to get girls inebriated and “high” to “have s*x with them.”

Twitter user @desireeecameron alleged that White let a victim “get r*ped in his basement.” When he went on to talk to the girl, he was reportedly worried about getting caught by the police and not whether the girl was okay.

@milkievich also uploaded a screenshot where another victim came out revealing that the actor used to throw parties just to target victims. A person shared that White used to make people “highly uncomfortable.”

The Twitter user also exposed Percy Hynes White of allegedly getting intimate with a minor. White was reportedly involved with the teenager when she was just 14 years old. However, she used to lie to people by claiming that she was 16 years old. The actor and the anonymous girl reportedly started talking when she was just 13 years old.

Percy Hynes White reportedly got intimate with a minor (Image via itsyagurlkayy/Twitter)

Another person shared their experience with the actor as well. They claimed that White and his friends were “pushy, rude, abuse to girlfriends and girls and people in general.” They also revealed that White had “cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends.” They also claimed that he had r*pe allegations against him at the time. Adding to the list of concerns, the actor and his friends would share nudes of the girls against their will.

Percy Hynes White has r*pe allegations against him (Image via milkievich/Twitter)

Percy Hynes White was also accused of sending naked pictures of himself to minors. In one of the pictures he allegedly sent to a minor, he was seen sitting naked on what seems to be a commode and wrote in the picture- “First s**t in the new crib.”

The actor used to send naked pictures of himself to minors (Image via milkievich/Twitter)

Netizens react to latest accusations against Percy Hynes White

Internet users were disturbed by White’s behavior. Many could not believe that the alleged r*pist was now an actor who had procured a deal with Netflix. Several netizens rallied for legal action to be taken against him. A few reactions to the latest allegations read:

At the time of writing this article, the actor had disabled the comment section on his Instagram account. His Twitter account has also been deactivated. The hashtag “cancel percy” continues to trend online.

