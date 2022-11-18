What happened to Al Roker? Absence from The Today Show explored

American weathercaster Al Roker, 68, has been missing from The Today Show for two weeks now, which has left fans wondering about his whereabouts.

The Today star finally broke his silence on Instagram on November 18, revealing that he had been hospitalized due to blood clots found in his legs and lungs.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

However, Al added that he has been getting "terrific medical care" and is currently recovering.

The news comes after several fans expressed concerns about Al Roker's health on social media but got no answers. This led to his wife, Deborah Roberts, revealing that he was "under the weather," but did not detail his health status.

Deborah Roberts addressed the reason behind Al Roker's absence

Last week, Deborah Roberts, 62, shared a post about a new Good Morning America segment related to its next book club pick. She posted a picture of herself with Onyi Nwabineli, and yet fans made sure to ask about Al Rocker's health and whereabouts.

In the comments section, one of the fans asked:

Screenshot of Deborah Roberts' post on Instagram.

“Is Al Roker ill? Hasn’t been on Instagram or on the Today show. Worried.”

To this, Deborah replied:

“Ahh thanks for this. He’s a bit under the weather but ok.”

This wasn't the only comment in the section about Roker's whereabouts. After getting Deborah's response, several concerned fans wished the beloved weathercaster a speedy recovery.

The news comes after Roberts revealed on her Instagram handle that her husband had contracted COVID-19 but was "feeling great."

"Lazy weekend. Hanging out at a distance. I don’t like being negative. But right now I’m embracing it! Each day!! And I know @alroker will soon be too! (He’s feeling great by the way). Thanks for all the well wishes and support! #grateful #weekend"

Fans were also concerned about his health as, in November 2020, he revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis but stated that the doctors had caught it early.

Roker has been low-key about his personal life and whereabouts on social media, posting little to none relating to his absence from The Today Show until Friday.

However, on November 15, Al took to his social media handle to share a preview of his newly released show, The More You Know, which he is hosting alongside Today co-star Dylan Dreyer and concerns the environment.

The comments section of the post was filled with fans concerned about the weather presenter's whereabouts.

Jacob Soboroff has been substituting for Roker on The Today Show

Since his absence from The Today Show, Jacob Soboroff has been filling in for Roker. He has been co-hosting the Third Hour of Today with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.

Al Roker last hosted the morning show and Third Hour of Today on November 4, performing his regular duties. He had been missing from the screens since November 7, which led to concern among fans.

Poll : 0 votes