What happened to Khloe Kardashian? Skin cancer story and melanoma explored as reality star opens up on having rare tumor removed from face

American media personality and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her recent health scare involving removing a "rare" tumor from her face.

On October 11, the 38-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to address the stituation, sharing a picture, which feature a bandage on her left cheek, while writing alongside:

"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I have been wearing one for the past few weeks."

In the second picture, she showed a bump on her cheek, which she initially assumed to be a zit. However, after it did not go away with time, Kardashian decided to get it checked by doctors, saying:

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then revealed that she got her face bump examined by multiple doctors since "what they were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age." A few days later, the reality star was told "to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor" from her face.

Khloe Kardashian's surgery was performed by Beverly Hills' famed surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, who "was able to get everything." Sharing a picture of her bandage, she wrote:

"All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

Kardashian also shared a slo-mo video of herself in public, showcasing her bandaged left cheek.

Khloe Kardashian has also battled Melanoma in the past

After sharing her pictures and the story behind the mysterious bandage, Kardashian urged people to get themselves checked regularly, while revealing she had melanoma when she was a teenager.

"At 19-years-old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well."

As per the Mayo Clinic, Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in skin cells which produce pigments that give color to one's skin, called "melanin". This type of cancer can occur around a person's eyes but rarely inside the body.

Kardashian also shared a collage of her pictures wearing the bandage and thanked her doctors and make-up artist, Ash K Holm, for "dealing with" her face bandages for several days.

On the personal front, Kardashian recently welcomed her second child with ex-partner and basketball player, Tristan Thompson. The reality television star and Thompson are co-parents to a four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

