Selena Gomez's look in 'Love On' cover art excites fans: "That cover art is everything"

Selena Gomez, the popular singer, actress, and entrepreneur is currently gearing up to launch her new track Love on on February 22, 2024. She recently released a glimpse of the song's cover art, which featured her in a bathrobe as she seemed to relax at the beach.

Her fans were over the moon after the image was shared online and expressed their eagerness to stream the track when it releases next week. They also left positive comments about the cover art, which increased fans' excitement about the upcoming release.

"Best cover art to date": Fans react as Selena Gomez shares first look at Love On cover art

Selena Gomez took to her social media account on February 15, 2024, and shared a picture of the cover art for her new track. Seemingly quoting the song's lyrics, she captioned her post:

"Wait ‘til I turn my love on. Presave my new song ‘Love On’ out 2.22."

The cover art featured Gomez in a white bathrobe and sunglasses as her hair was tied up in a towel. She was seen posing with the ocean in the background and opted for minimal makeup. She went with a dewy and radiant finish, which gave her a relaxed look as her foundation base looked glossy on her skin.

Rare Beauty's founder opted for a creamy nude lipstick, which she topped with a lip liner in a darker shade. This lip combo highlighted her high points and took her look to the next level in a subtle and elegant way.

She accessorized her look with a pair of black jeweled gold earrings and a necklace. She wore a couple of rings on her fingers as well to finish off her look.

Fans were in love with her look on the cover art of her upcoming track and took to the comments section of her Twitter post to react to the same. They left positive comments for her and showcased their excitement for the release of Love On.

Selena Gomez will release the much-awaited track on February 22, 2024. This will mark her first track since Single Soon, which released in August last year. The song ranked at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and fans are now eager to see what the artist brings to the table in Love On.