Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases for the week

March opened with some major project releases from ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips to Twenty One Pilot's Overcompensate. This past week was spread with highly anticipated albums and singles.

Weekly Music Radar (WMR), however, aims to highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released tomorrow (March 8) across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more. Volume 2 from Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Vultures series drops tomorrow alongside Ariana Grande's seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine.

Here is a list of records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks for March 8, 2024:

1. Vultures 2 (Kanye West and Ty Dolla) - Hip/Hop album release

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are scheduled to drop Vultures 2, as part of their Vultures series this Friday. Vultures 1 was released last month on February 19 and remained at the top of the Billboard Top 200 album charts for two weeks. The album is currently sitting at No.3, being replaced by Twice's new EP With You-th.

Vultures 2 is yet to have an official tracklist, but the following songs, which have been previewed multiple times at his "Listening Events," are expected to be included in the tracklist for the upcoming album:

Everybody (Feat. Charlie Wilson) River (Feat. Young Thug) Dead (Feat. Future and Lil Durk) Lifestyle (Feat. Lil Wayne) Slide (Feat. James Blake) Promotion (Feat. Future) Gun To My Head (Feat. Kid Cudi) Love, Love, Love Time Moving Slow Unlock

2. Eternal Sunshine (Ariana Grande) - Pop album release

Eternal Sunshine is the seventh studio album from global pop star Ariana Grande, whose previous album debuted at No.1 with 2020's Positions. Her latest effort is scheduled to drop tomorrow and will include a total of 13 tracks.

The following is the official tracklist for Ariana Grande's upcoming album:

Intro (end of the world) Bye Don't wanna break up again Saturn Returns Interlude Eternal Sunshine Supernatural True story The boy is mine Yes. and? We can't be friends (wait for your love) I wish I hated you Imperfect for you Ordinary things (Feat. Nonna)

3. Bleachers (Bleachers) - Rock Album Release

American rock band Bleachers will be dropping their self-titled fourth studio album on March 8, 2024. The album will be the band's first release under their new record label, Dirty Hit, in collaboration with their own label, Bleachers Band Recordings.

The following is the official tracklist for Bleachers:

I Am Right on Time Modern Girl Jesus Is Dead Me Before You Alma Mater Tiny Moves Isimo Woke Up Today Self Respect Hey Joe Call Me After Midnight We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever Ordinary Heaven The Waiter

4. Girl Friends (Dion) - Rock and Roll Album Release

The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dion Francis DiMucci (better known as Dion) will be releasing his latest studio album with features from popular female artists like Susan Tedeschi, Rory Block, Debbie Davis, and more.

Girl Friends will be distributed via KTBA Records and will span a project containing 12 different songs. The following is the official tracklist for Dion's upcoming album:

Soul Force (Feat. Susan Tedeschi) I Aim To Please (Feat. Danielle Nicole) Stop Drop And Roll (Feat. Valerie Tyson) Do Ladies Get The Blues (Feat. Christine Ohlman & Debbie Davies) An American Hero (Feat. Carlene Carter) Don't You Want A Man Like Me (Feat. Rory Block) Sugar Daddy (Feat. Christine Ohlman) Endless Highway (Feat. Randi Fishenfeld) I Got Wise (Feat. Maggie Rose) Hey Suzy (Feat. Sue Foley) Mama Said (Feat. Shemekia Copeland) Just Like That (Feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor)

5. Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain (NBA Youngboy) - Hip/Hop Album Release

NBA Youngboy's discography of over 20 studio projects is highly expected to see an addition to his upcoming album, Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain, with an expected date of arrival set for tomorrow (March 8). Several tracks have been going viral with fans citing they could be part of the official tracklist.

His newest single, We Shot Him In His Head huh, is expected to be included in his upcoming album. The single was distributed to all streaming platforms on 29 February 2024 and has since garnered over 300,000 streams on Spotify.

6. GMTO Vol. 2 (Bizzy Banks) - Hip/Hop Mixtape Release

Bizzy Banks is expected to release Volume 2 for his 2020 breakout mixtape GMTO Vol.1 (Get Money Take Over), which was distributed under Atlantic Records on September 4, 2020.

The following tracklist was confirmed by Bizzy Banks on his Instagram and snippets from the upcoming album were also shared with his fanbase:

On Lock Unruly (Feat. Leeky G Bando) Who Ready Tott Freestyle 2 Deep (Feat. Kenzo B) Obama DS3 Free Wick Did That (Feat. Luh Tyler) Never Broke Again (Feat. Shawny Binladen) GMTO Gumbo Ok Ok Ok Maybach Music (Feat. Shawny Binladen) NYC Just A Letter Pt. 2

7. Blue Angeles (Haux) - Indie/Alternative Album Release

Haux is a rising star in the Alternative Indie Pop music scene and is set to release his fourth project with Blue Angeles. The upcoming album will be distributed to Ultra Records LLC in under four hours.

The official tracklist for Blue Angeles is provided below:

Senna Carte Blanche Cover Girl Bella Blue The Vitality of Life by Crow Sleeping in Cars Blood Moon Waves Kennedy Park Claire De Lune Cherry Hill with Crow Hazel

8. Visions (Norah Jones) - Pop Album Release

Norah Jones will be unveiling her ninth studio album titled, Visions, on March 8, to all streaming platforms. This official tracklist for the upcoming album is provided below:

All This Time Staring at the Wall Paradise Queen of the Sea Visions Running I Just Wanna Dance I’m Awake Swept Up in the Night On My Way Alone With My Thoughts That’s Life

9. Mayday Parade Lofi (Mayday) - LoFi EP Release

Mayday Parade is set to launch their new collaborative EP, helmed by producer Less Gravity to rework some of their most popular hits into Lo-Fi versions. The following tracks will be re-mastered as Lo-Fi records and will be included in the album, dropping tomorrow:

Jamie All Over (Feat. Mayday Parade, Less Gravity & Aleks!) Miserable at Best (Feat. Mayday Parade & Less Gravity) Jersey (Feat. Mayday Parade & Less Gravity) Terrible Things (Feat. Mayday Parade & Less Gravity) Oh Well, Oh Well (Feat. Mayday Parade & Less Gravity)

10. Honey (Peach Luffe) - Bedroom Pop EP Release

Peach Luffe is a South Korean-born musician based out of Toronto, Canada. As per Peach, this EP was written in the summer of 2023 and will feature a total of six songs.

The official tracklist for the Honey EP is provided below:

Quite Like You Say It Back Honeymoon Honeybee Smile Wonderwing

Check back throughout the week as the best-performing projects will considered for a track-by-track review and breakdown.