Justin Timberlake reveals official tracklist for his upcoming 'Everything I Thought It Was' album

Justin Timberlake has announced the official tracklist for his upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which is scheduled to be released in ten days. The album will be distributed via RCA Records and will be Justin's first project release in the past six years.

Yesterday, March 4, the official social media handle for Spotify posted a picture of a billboard of Justin's upcoming album with the complete tracklist showcased, along with the multiple features. Check out Spotify's announcement post for Everything I Thought It Was below.

The billboard was put up in downtown Los Angeles, California, at the Reef event building. Three of the songs in the tracklist feature artists like Fireboy SML, Tobe Nwigwe, and NSYNC.

The following 18 tracks are set to be included in Justin Timberlake's upcoming album:

Memphis F**kin’ Up The Disco No Angels Play Technicolor Drown Liar (feat. Fireboy DML) Infinity Sex Love & War Sanctified (Feat. Toby Nwigwe) My Favorite Drug Flame Imagination What Lovers Do Selfish Alone Paradise (Feat. NSYNC) Conditions

Justin Timberlake's 'Everything I Thought It Was' album rollout

The album rollout began in early January 2024 when Justin Timberlake wiped his official Instagram feed. The album was confirmed a couple of days later when the singer performed at a concert in Memphis, where he previewed the song Selfish and later confirmed it to be the lead single for his upcoming album.

On January 20, 2024, Justin released the official album trailer to his social media and YouTube channel. The trailer is a 27-second video directed by Bradley Calder, drawing inspiration from Wes Anderson's style and aesthetic.

The trailer begins with a model car pulling into a gas station in the middle of the desert. Justin Timberlake appears towards the end of the video, watching the sunset over the horizon with his back turned to the viewers. Benicio Del Toro appears as a surprise feature to narrate over the trailer, saying,

“What do we have here? Ooh, that’s a nice car! Wait, it’s a model. Did that say JT? OK, that sunset is definitely not real. Oh, there’s Justin! Why won’t he turn around? What the f*ck is he staring at?"

Selfish was later distributed to all streaming services on January 25, 2024. Immediately after this single hit DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms), Timberlake began teasing the second single, which he titled Drown.

Drown was later released along with a lyrics music video on February 23. You can check out the accompanying visuals that Justin Timberlake released along with the singles below:

Justin Timberlake's 'Everything I Thought It Was' Merch and more

Justin Timberlake has also announced that pre-order/pre-save links for the digital album are currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Fans interested in purchasing the official merch and physical copies of Everything I Thought It Was can visit the artist's official store.

'Everything I Thought It Was' album merch and box sets available on Justin Timberlake's official website (Image via shop.justintimberlake.com)

The Mirrors Singer has listed various items for fans to browse and purchase, including box sets. The following is the complete list of items (including prices) available for pre-orders on Justin Timberlake's official website:

EITIW Fan Pack 1 (Includes one EITIW 2024 TEE and EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS 2LP VINYL) - $50.00 EITIW Fan Pack 2 (Includes one EITIW JT TEE and EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS 2LP VINYL) - $50.00 EITIW 2024 TEE - $45.00 EITIW JT TEE - $45.00 EITIW BOX SET 1 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW T-shirt (Tee 1), EITIW Alternative cover CD) - $40.00 EITIW BOX SET 2 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW T-shirt (Tee 2), EITIW Alternative cover CD) - $40.00 EITIW BOX SET 3 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW T-shirt (Tee 3), EITIW Alternative cover CD) - $40.00 EITIW BOX SET 4 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW hat, EITIW alternative cover CD) - $40.00 Everything I Thought It Was Special Edition 2 LP Vinyl (Includes two crystal clear vinyl discs, Gatefold jacket, Printed Inner-sleeves, 4 Page Brochure, Postcard set, Photo strip, 20-page booklet, Receipt, Napkin, and an air freshener) - $54.98 Everything I Thought It Was 2 LP Vinyl (Includes two black vinyl discs, Gatefold jacket, Printed Inner-sleeves) - $33.98 Everything I Thought It Was CD (Includes four-panel softpak, and 20-page booklet) - $13.98 Everything I Thought It Was Digital album (Delivered in "WAV" uncompressed lossless audio format) - $13.99

Fans looking to purchase these items are greeted with a disclaimer that states all items are "Pre-orders" and will only ship out once Everything I Thought It Was is released on March 15, 2024.

Justin Timberlake's upcoming album will mark his first project since 2018's Man of the Woods.

The former member of NSYNC, who's been performing multiple one-night shows across the states gearing up for the release of Everything I Thought It Was, is set to embark on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in April this year.