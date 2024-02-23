Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Europe Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow World Europe Tour" 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 26, 2024, to September 6, 2024, in venues across continental Europe and the UK. It is part of the larger world tour of the same name by the singer.

Justin Timberlake announced the new dates via a post on his official website, with performances in cities such as Krakow, Berlin, London, and Stockholm, among others. This announcement was later amplified in a post by the official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, on its X account.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The presale can be accessed by visiting the official website of the singer and registering for the sale via the link for each date. Alternatively, patrons might try the official Ticketmaster page for the tour.

General tickets will be available on March 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned official website of the singer or Ticketmaster.

Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Europe tour 2024: Dates and venues

Justin Timberlake will start his upcoming tour with a long North American leg starting in April and ending in early July. The singer will then embark on the newly announced tour of Europe and the UK before returning to North America for a second tour leg in October.

The current list of dates and venues for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Europe Tour 2024 is given below:

July 26, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Taurun Arena Kraków

July 30, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

August 3, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis Antwerpen

August 7, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

August 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

August 11, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

August 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherland at Ziggo Dome

August 21, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

August 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

August 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

September 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Tele2 Arena

September 4, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

September 6, 2024 – Lyon, France at Décines, France at LDLC Arena

The dates and venues for the North American edition of Justin Timberlake's 2024 world tour are also given below:

April 29, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

May 2, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

May 6, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose

May 10, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2024 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17, 2024 — Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

May 21, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

May 29, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

May 31, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 4, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

June 6, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

June 10, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

June 12, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

June 14, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 15, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 21, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 25, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

June 29, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

July 3, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

July 4, 2024 — Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 7, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9, 2024 — Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

October 7, 2024 - Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Barclays Center

October 8, 2024 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 13, 2024 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 17, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 21, 2024 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

October 23, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 27, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

November 16, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Justin Timberlake is going on tour in the coming months in support of his first album in five years, Everything I Thought It Was, which is currently set to be released sometime in March 2024.

