Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Europe Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Justin Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow World Europe Tour" 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 26, 2024, to September 6, 2024, in venues across continental Europe and the UK. It is part of the larger world tour of the same name by the singer.
Justin Timberlake announced the new dates via a post on his official website, with performances in cities such as Krakow, Berlin, London, and Stockholm, among others. This announcement was later amplified in a post by the official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, on its X account.
The presale for the tour will be available on February 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The presale can be accessed by visiting the official website of the singer and registering for the sale via the link for each date. Alternatively, patrons might try the official Ticketmaster page for the tour.
General tickets will be available on March 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned official website of the singer or Ticketmaster.
Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Europe tour 2024: Dates and venues
Justin Timberlake will start his upcoming tour with a long North American leg starting in April and ending in early July. The singer will then embark on the newly announced tour of Europe and the UK before returning to North America for a second tour leg in October.
The current list of dates and venues for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Europe Tour 2024 is given below:
- July 26, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Taurun Arena Kraków
- July 30, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
- August 3, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis Antwerpen
- August 7, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- August 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live
- August 11, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- August 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherland at Ziggo Dome
- August 21, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- August 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- August 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- September 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Tele2 Arena
- September 4, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- September 6, 2024 – Lyon, France at Décines, France at LDLC Arena
The dates and venues for the North American edition of Justin Timberlake's 2024 world tour are also given below:
- April 29, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- May 2, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- May 6, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose
- May 10, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- May 14, 2024 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego
- May 17, 2024 — Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- May 21, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- May 29, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- May 31, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- June 4, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- June 6, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- June 10, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- June 12, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- June 14, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- June 15, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- June 21, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- June 25, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- June 29, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- July 3, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- July 4, 2024 — Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- July 7, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- July 9, 2024 — Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena
- October 7, 2024 - Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Barclays Center
- October 8, 2024 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- October 13, 2024 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- October 17, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- October 21, 2024 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
- October 23, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- October 27, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 16, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
Justin Timberlake is going on tour in the coming months in support of his first album in five years, Everything I Thought It Was, which is currently set to be released sometime in March 2024.
