Lola Young UK and European tour 2024: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, & all you need to know

British singer-songwriter Lola Young has announced new dates in the spring for her 2024 tour. Kicking off with a show in her hometown of London, the tour is scheduled to be held from March 5, 2024, to April 26, 2024, in venues across the UK and Europe. These dates will be part of the singer's larger world tour, with dates in the US and Canada announced in December 2023.

She announced the new leg of her tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and more, via a post on her official Instagram account on January 15, 2024. The following statement from the artist accompanied the post:

"It’s cold outside, winter is at its peak……worry not, I’m providing some extra heat on my next UK and European tour."

Pre-sale tickets for Lola Young’s Spring UK and EU tour 2024 will be available via her official website. Register before 4 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, for an exclusive ticket pre-sale link. The pre-sale will be live from 10 am GMT on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

General tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale on Friday, January 19, at 10 am GMT. Tickets for the UK dates can purchased from retailers like Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and See Tickets. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Lola Young's 2024 tour will begin in London and end in Copenhagen

The announcement of an eight-date tour across the UK and Europe came days after her new single, Wish You Were Dead, was released. This is her second single released after her full-length debut album My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely on May 26, 2023. This tour will be in support of the latest album.

The full list of dates and venues for the Lola Young UK and Europe tour is given below:

UK Tour 2024

March 5, 2024 - Scala - London, UK

March 6, 2024 - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

March 7, 2024 - The Island - Bristol, UK

European Tour 2024

April 20, 2024 - Les Etoiles Theatre - Paris, France

April 23, 2024 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

April 24, 2024 - Club Voltaire - Cologne, Germany

April 25, 2024 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

April 26, 2024 - RUST - Copenhagen, Denmark

The singer will also perform on her North American tour during these months, with 18 stops across cities like New York, Toronto, Portland, and Los Angeles.

More about Lola Young's music and career

Lola Young is a 23-year-old South Londoner who grew up in a musical household. She has named artists like Joni Mitchell, Prince, Frank Ocean, and Anderson Paak, among others, as her influences.

Young started writing songs at the age of 11 and was a student at the famous Brit School in Croydon. Singers like Adele and Amy Winehouse have attended this institution.

In 2016, the singer won the top prize at a national open mic contest and was signed to the iconic Island Records. Her debut project, Intro, was released in 2019. Young worked with Grammy, Oscar, and BRIT Award-winning producer Paul Epworth throughout 2021 on tracks like FAKE and was nominated for a BRIT Rising Star Award herself in 2022.