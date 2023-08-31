The 1975 UK and Europe tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

The 1975 band announced their highly anticipated UK and Europe tour titled Still At Their Very Best in 2024, spanning various cities in the UK and Europe. The tour is all set to mark a significant chapter in the band's journey, bringing their groundbreaking Being Funny In A Foreign Language era to a memorable close.

The newly disclosed tour dates promise an excellent experience for their fans, including a remarkable two-night showcase at London's renowned O2 arena. These performances are set to be the band's most monumental European shows, promising an electrifying atmosphere and a grand celebration of their musical evolution.

The 1975 will hit major cities such as Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Milan, among others.

Tickets for the UK and European tour will go on sale via an exclusive fan presale on Wednesday, September 6 at 10 am BST via the band's official website. The general sale will go on sale on Friday, September 8 at 10 am BST

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

The 1975's UK and Europe tour will begin in Glasglow and end in Cologne

The 1975 will kick off the tour with their Glasglow concert, scheduled for February 9, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up the tour with a show in Cologne on March 22, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 9, 2024: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

February 12, 2024: London, UK, The O2

February 13, 2024: London, UK, The O2

February 18, 2024: Manchester, UK, AO Arena

February 21, 2024: Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

February 26, 2024: Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

February 27, 2024: Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

March 1, 2024: Paris, FR, Le Zénith

March 2, 2024: Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live

March 3, 2024: Brussels, BE, Forest National

March 5, 2024: Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

March 7, 2024: Oslo, NO, Oslo Spektrum

March 8, 2024: Stockholm, SE, Annexet

March 10, 2024: Copenhagen, DK, KB Hallen

March 12, 2024: Berlin, DE, Verti Music Hall

March 13, 2024: Warsaw, PL, Torwar Hall

March 14, 2024: Prague, CZ, Fortuna Hall

March 16, 2024: Zürich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

March 18, 2024: Munich, DE, Zenith

March 19, 2024: Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

March 21, 2024: Frankfurt, DE, Jahrhunderthalle

March 22, 2024: Cologne, DE, Palladium

The 1975 is an English pop-rock band that formed in 2002

The 1975 is a British group renowned for their unique musical fusion of dance rock, electronic elements, and autotuned pop. Mainly catering to a mature audience, they have made a distinct mark on music.

Their journey commenced with their debut album, The 1975, in 2013, propelling them to international stardom, dominating the UK and Billboard 200 charts.

Formed during high school in Wilmslow, UK, back in 2002, the band's origins saw lead vocalist Matthew Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel initially covering punk songs before crafting their compositions.

Their musical trajectory took off with the release of their debut EP, Facedown, in 2012, followed by the S*x EP and the chart-topping single Chocolate. The eponymous first album in 2013 solidified their global presence.

Progressing into their second album, the 1975 group embraced an 80s-inspired pop and R&B influence. This evolution carried forward into their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, highlighting diverse pop sounds.

In 2020, The 1975 unveiled Notes on a Conditional Form, the first of a two-part album release, maintaining their signature genre-blending approach. Their 2022 offering, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, continued to underline their musical growth.

Frontman Matthew Healy even embarked on an opening act for artist Phoebe Bridgers in 2023, showcasing the band's ongoing presence and innovation.