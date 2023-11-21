Adele’s prenup agreement for $220 million fortune caused friction with Rich Paul before secret marriage: Reports

Pop superstar Adele and sports agent maestro Rich Paul may have secretly tied the knot. The “Hello” singer attended Alan Carr’s entertaining spectacle over the weekend when she reportedly dropped the bomb. The comedian was rumored to have asked the fans in attendance if someone recently got hitched. The 16-time Grammy Awards winner reportedly exclaimed that she did.

While Adele and Paul getting married is breaking news, a detail that may be bigger than that has emerged. Per RadarOnline:

“Adele allegedly made Rich Paul sign an ironclad prenuptial agreement.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The report added that the singer pushed back on that idea but eventually agreed to it. In her previous marriage to Simon Konecki, she didn’t have the same arrangement. When her divorce from Konecki was finalized, he got half of everything that the artist earned during their time as married couples.

Following her split with Konecki, Adele claimed that she didn’t want a messy divorce to ruin their son’s life. She also didn’t want to dig into money matters with Paul as it was reportedly a “romance-killer.” It was a "touchy" subject between her and the sports agent.

Based on reports, the English singer-songwriter is worth $220 million. Her four albums alone are worth approximately $65 million from sales and digital buys. The “Someone Like You” hitmaker also has money from tours and real estate. She and Rich Paul have moved into a $58 million mansion that the Brit reportedly paid for.

Rich Paul, though, is no mere sports agent. He is arguably the most influential in his field. Paul is a close friend of LeBron James and represents many of today’s NBA and NFL stars. The Klutch Sports founder is reportedly worth $120 million.

Adele may not have married Rich Paul yet

The 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks got a boost of star power when Adele and Rich Paul were spotted together. There have been rumors that the two have been dating but the said championship series confirmed them.

When the Brit exclaimed in Alan Carr’s show that she got married over the weekend, that may not be necessarily true. She may be playing with the audience or the host who is a known comedian.

Back in 2017, Adele won a Grammy Award for her album 25. In her acceptance speech, she said,

"Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."

Expand Tweet

People quickly concluded that she had secretly married Simon Konecki because she called him “husband.” In a 2021 interview with Vogue, her first since her divorce was finalized, she said that the press got her love life timeline wrong. The singer added that she didn’t marry Konecki until 2018 despite calling him “husband” a year before.