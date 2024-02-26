All you need to know about Justin Timberlake's new album 'Everything I Thought It Was,' dropping this March

Justin Timberlake's upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, is set to drop next month, March 15, via RCA Records and will be his first album release in six years.

Everything I Thought It Was was teased in early January when Timberlake previewed the song Selfish at a concert in Memphis. The song was later released as the lead single for the album and distributed to all streaming platforms on January 25, 2024.

The singer also uploaded a trailer for the album and an official "making of the vinyl" video to his social media. The vinyl video was uploaded on February 26 and features partial shots of the tracklist for Everything I Thought It Was.

This vinyl announcement comes days after Justin Timberlake confirmed the extension of his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour this summer. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming album.

From rollout to merch: All we know about Justin Timberlake's 'Everything I Thought It Was'

Six weeks ago, Justin Timberlake wiped out his entire Instagram as he prepared the official roll-out for his next studio album.

His first post was the announcement of his Memphis concert, which is where he performed Selfish for the first time, as the official lead single for Everything I Thought It Was.

One week after his show, Timberlake uploaded the album trailer to his social media. The trailer is a 27-second clip directed by Bradley Calder, who filmed the video in a style similar to a Wes Anderson movie.

The video begins with a model car being pushed into a miniature gas station in the middle of a desert. Justin shows up towards the end with his back turned to viewers as he watches the sunset over the horizon.

Benicio Del Toro narrates on the Justin Timberlake album trailer, saying:

“What do we have here? Ooh, that’s a nice car! Wait, it’s a model. Did that say JT? OK, that sunset is definitely not real. Oh, there’s Justin! Why won’t he turn around? What the f*ck is he staring at?"

Soon after the trailer was uploaded, Timberlake officially released Selfish to all streaming platforms via RCA Records. The single has racked up over 35 million streams on Spotify since its release.

He also uploaded a music video for Selfish on his official YouTube channel. The video was directed by Bradley Calder and has garnered almost 16 million views since it was uploaded.

Immediately after Selfish hit DSPs, Justin began teasing Drown as the second single from the album. Drown was released last Friday (Feb. 23) along with an official "Lyrics" video.

You can check out both the singles from Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was below:

Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was tracklist

On February 26, Justin Timberlake uploaded a video that showcases the entire process of how the vinyls for his upcoming studio album are being created. The vinyls are being manufactured by a company in Memphis, called "Memphis Record Pressing Co."

The video hints at the various songs that will be included in Everything I Thought It Was' official tracklist, with the vinyl covers also confirming the exact time stamps for different records on the album.

It appears the physical albums will be divided into multiple portions called "Sides".

The songs that were listed on the vinyl covers were:

SIDE A

Memphis (4:29)

F*ckin’ Up The Disco (4:22)

SIDE B

Technicolor (7:17)

Drown (4:20)

Liar (feat. Fireboy DML) (3:26)

Infinity Sex (3:49)

Love & War (3:34)

SIDE C

Sanctified (Feat. Toby Nwigwe) (5:11)

My Favorite Drug (5:01)

Flame (5:41)

Imagination (3:16)

SIDE D

What Lovers Do (3:42)

Selfish (3:49)

Alone (3:36)

Paradise (Feat. NSYNC) (4:26)

Conditions (4:36)

'Everything I Thought It Was' album merch and box sets available on Justin Timberlake's official website (Image via shop.justintimberlake.com)

Justin Timberlake has also allowed fans to pre-order/pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Interested fans can even visit his official store to purchase merch and physical copies of Everything I Thought It Was.

The singer has listed various box sets for fans to browse through. The following is the complete list of items (including prices) available for 'Pre-order' on his official website:

EITIW BOX SET 1 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW T-shirt (Tee 1), EITIW Alternative cover CD) - $40.00 EITIW BOX SET 2 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW T-shirt (Tee 2), EITIW Alternative cover CD) - $40.00 EITIW BOX SET 3 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW T-shirt (Tee 3), EITIW Alternative cover CD) - $40.00 EITIW BOX SET 4 (Includes one collectible EITIW Box, EITIW hat, EITIW alternative cover CD) - $40.00 Everything I Thought It Was Special Edition 2 LP Vinyl (Includes two crystal clear vinyl discs, Gatefold jacket, Printed Inner-sleeves, 4 Page Brochure, Postcard set, Photo strip, 20-page booklet, Receipt, Napkin, and an air freshener) - $54.98 Everything I Thought It Was 2 LP Vinyl (Includes two black vinyl discs, Gatefold jacket, Printed Inner-sleeves) - $33.98 Everything I Thought It Was CD (Includes four-panel softpak, and 20-page booklet) - $13.98 Everything I Thought It Was Digital album (Delivered in "WAV" uncompressed lossless audio format) - $13.99

Fans looking to purchase the above items are greeted with a disclaimer that states that all items are a "Pre-order" and will only ship once the album releases on March 15, 2024.

The upcoming album follows up on Justin Timberlake's 2018 album Man Of The Woods, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts selling over 200,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.