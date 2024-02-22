Yeat's '2093 (P3)': Updated tracklist & everything you need to know

Yeat has finally revealed "Phase 3" of his successful fourth studio album, 2093, which first dropped on all streaming platforms on February 16, 2024. Phase 2 of the album arrived one day after 2093 was released.

Yeat (Noah Olivier Smith) took to Instagram a couple of hours ago to announce 2093 (P3) with a story post that included a link to the album's official website. The post showcased a new album cover, updated tracklist, album logo, and a caption that read:

"Twizz army only 2093lyfestyle? GO"

Screenshot of Yeat's Instagram story post about '2093 (P3)' (Image via Instagram/@yeat)

The rapper's record label, Lyfestyle Corporation, also posted a series of stories on Instagram that confirmed 2093 (P3) had been released.

The record label highlighted its intention for all fans to purchase the record as this would support Noah's career. Lyfestyle Corporation also identified that the album could leak online but stated that:

"The CEO Gave You The Music. If You All Support And Buy It. We All Win"

Screenshots from Lyfestyle Corporation's Instagram story posts about Yeat's '2093 (P3)' (Image via Instagram/@lyfestylecorporation)

Since its release, 2093 has garnered significant attention online with reports from "HITSDailyDouble" (American music industry trade publication) citing the album is projected to sell over 60,000 units in its opening week.

Everything you need to know about Yeat's '2093 (P3)'

Soon after Noah announced 2093 (P3) on his official Instagram story, his record label took to Instagram to post the updated album cover art and the four songs added to the tracklist.

Parts of their caption, which also included the URL to the album's official website, hinted at their CEO (Noah) exclusively delivering 2093 (P3) only to his most "loyal citizens."

"The CEO knows what you need. For only the most loyal citizens of 2093," the caption read.

Lyfestyle Corporation's latest Instagram story states that by purchasing the album, fans would engage in something "bigger than the system." Their caption expressed how fans could own all 28 songs forever as this was "the way music was meant to be." The story also confirmed that all three phases/versions would be available on the album's official website, but each purchase is limited to "one" per customer.

A screenshot from Lyfestyle Corporation's Instagram story posts about Yeat's '2093 (P3)' (Image via Instagram/@lyfestylecorporation)

The following are all the 28 songs of 2093's updated tracklist, divided into the Phases in which they were released.

Phase 1 (22 songs)

Psycho CEO

Power Trip

Breathe

More

Bought The Earth

Nothing Change

U Should Know

Lyfestyle (Feat. Lil Wayne)

ILUV

Tell Me

Shade

Keep Pushin

Riot & Set it off

Team ceo

2093

Stand On It (Feat. Future)

Familia

Mr. Inbetweenit

Psychocaine

Run They Mouth

If We Being Real

1093

Phase 2 (Includes all songs from Phase 1)

As We Speak (Feat. Drake)

Never Quit

Phase 3 (Includes all songs from Phase 1 and 2)

Timë Passed

Oh My Pockëts

SKLUB

H.A.B

A screenshot of 2093's official website where '2093 (P3)' is listed for a digital download (Image via 2093.shop)

2093 (P3) is exclusively on sale to all customers within the United States and is listed for $4.99. The album is a digital download that will be emailed to the customer's registered email address upon purchase.

The website also states that all digital downloads will be delivered as "MP3 44.1kHz/24-bit audio files".

Given the reports from HITS magazine, Yeat's album is in top contention for the No.1 spot on the "Billboard 200 Album Charts", against the second-week sales of current No.1 holder Vultures 1, which sold over 146,000 units in its first week.

Considering 2093 does officially debut at No.1, it would mark Yeat's first chart-topping album for his career.

