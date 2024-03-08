A review of Twenty One Pilots new single 'Overcompensate'

Twenty One Pilots have finally dropped the first single, Overcompensate, from their highly anticipated studio album Clancy, which follows up on their 2021 project Scaled & Icy.

On February 29, 2024, Overcompensate was distributed to all streaming services via Ramen LLC. Twenty One Pilots also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce its release with a caption that confirmed that it is the first official track from their upcoming seventh studio album.

The single has garnered over 6 million streams since its release last Friday, and was also dropped along with an accompanying music video that touches on a lot of the deeper lore behind 'Clancy'.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion of Twenty One Pilots' new single Overcompensate.

Breaking down Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' and the connected Clancy lore

This article will take readers through Twenty One Pilots' latest single by breaking down the lyrics and visuals from the music video to derive a deeper understanding of the lore and what the duo is trying to convey with the song.

As the duo prepared for Overcompensate's release, they dropped a "recap trailer" which aimed to bring their fanbase up to speed on the entirety of the lore.

To understand Overcompensate, one has to comprehend the idea of Clancy. The project is extremely unique as both Tyler Joseph (Lead vocalist) and Josh Dun (Drummer), create a fictional fantasy world with interconnected storylines spanning multiple projects, dating back to their 2012 album Blurryface.

In short, the project follows the story of a man named 'Clancy' and his fight against a group known as The Nine Monks, who govern the city of Dema. This city lies within a continent, Trench, which is also the name of Twenty One Pilots' 2018 album.

Overcompensate is a bouncy-introspective production that lasts almost four minutes, diving into themes of:

Fantasy

Revolution

War

Religion

Power

Rebellion

{Introduction + Bridge}

The song begins by building up into a spacy synth-filled production as we hear voices speaking in German, Spanish, and French, whose words roughly translate to:

"This small eerie island has made me a weapon. We both believe that we can use it to change the momentum of this war."

This appears to be referring to the island (Voldsoy) that Clancy washed up on after being lost at sea. We also see how in the "Recap Trailer", once Clancy wakes up on the shores of Voldsoy he is greeted by a mystical creature who grants him the power of "Seizing".

Read about how Clancy ended up on Voldsoy here.

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

The power of 'Seizing,' which is also held by The Nine Monks, allows him to take over the body of a deceased individual and control it for a short amount of time. It appears that Clancy has prepared to return to 'Trench' in an attempt to stop the Monks.

Before Josh comes in with the drum sequence, we hear a phrase confirming Clancy has indeed gone back to the continent to spark his revolution against the Monks:

"Welcome back to Trench"

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

Tyler then takes over in the bridge before the first verse where he recites the same lines from Banditos, which is a song from their previous album Trench. It seems that Tyler is referencing his self-fated destiny to be the one to bring change to the world, where he states:

"I created this world / To feel some control / Destroy it if I want / So I sing, Sahlo Folina"

{Verse 1}

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

"Earned my stripes, three hundred tracks in my Adidas track jacket / Bless your ear holes while you react, acting Gobsmacked, don't hesitate / To maybe overcompensate"

Tyler opens the first verse by boasting his musical expertise by referencing a 300-track discography as a good enough reason for him to have "earned his stripes". This could also tie into Clancy finally being accepted by the Banditos by earning his yellow tape stripes for acts of rebellion.

His reference to "Overcompensate" appears to be a callback to an old interview with Zane Lowe, where Tyler stated that his idea of every album is for it to compensate for the previous release.

This makes sense since Trench's experimental production was an attempt to compensate for the commercial production of their 2015 album Blurryface.

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

"I feel like I was just here, same twitchin' in my eyes / Don't sleep on a boy who can't fall asleep twice / In the same night, and won't hesitate / To maybe overcompensate"

It appears Tyler is getting more metaphorical toward the end of his verse where his "falling asleep" could indicate past mistakes or failures.

Tyler seems to highlight how people underestimate his ability to not repeat his own mistakes since he doesn't hesitate to immediately take action to fix his issues or "overcompensate" for them.

{Chorus}

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

"I said I fly by the dangerous bend symbol / Mm, don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate / And then by the time I catch in my peripheral / Mm, don't hesitate to maybe overcompensate"

The chorus appears to be calling out Tyler's willingness to move without caution as he doesn't mind overcompensating for certain situations.

The "dangerous bend" symbol is a reference to the road sign as well as the symbol used by the Nicolas Bourbaki group of mathematicians to mark difficult sections in their textbooks.

In both assumptions, Tyler is extremely willing to "fly by" the warning signs that life throws at him in an attempt to achieve his goals.

{Verse 2}

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

"Where am I from? I was born right here, just now / Originated right in front of your eyes / If you can't see, I am Clancy, prodigal son / Done running, come up with Josh Dun, wanted dead or alive"

The second verse opens with a pretty straightforward message from Tyler where he identifies with the "Clancy" lore, highlighting how he's a "prodigal son" born at the very moment that people witness him.

His explanation of appearing before the audience's eyes is a reference to the power of "Seizing," as toward the end of the video we see that Clancy was able to communicate with the citizens of Dema by seizing control of a recently deceased body.

He also shouts out Josh Dun, showing the drummer love, while highlighting how they've both come together. "Dead or Alive" is mostly likely a metaphor for his idealogy of them both being an infamous musical duo.

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

"So now you pick who you serve, you bow to the masses / Get kicked to the curb for passin' the classes / Half empty, half full, save half for your taxes / Then overtake your former self"

The visuals find Clancy delivering a speech to an audience comprised of the citizens of Dema. The lyrics act as words of his speech and appear to be targeted as a wake-up call to everybody still living in that delusional state of mind.

His metaphorical use of "overtake your former self" is also a reference to Clancy now acquiring the ability to possess a dead body, and use it for himself. The chorus repeats once again with Clancy leaving the podium.

The rest of this sequence finds everybody else in the chamber following along with the rebel as they all get up to leave.

{Bridge}

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

"Days feel like a perfect length / I don't need them any longer, but for goodness' sake / Do the years seem way too short for my soul, corazón / Way too short for my soul, corazón" (x2)

Tyler begins to explain how every passing day feels longer to the point where he proclaims he doesn't want "days" anymore. According to him, years on the other hand feel "way too short," which appears to be a thought he sits with quite often.

The visuals find Clancy trying to showcase, to the citizens of Dema, the various documents and maps he's found over the years. It seems this is his attempt to convince a lot of these citizens to join the Banditos and himself, as they plan to take down The Nine Monks.

The beginning of 'Verse 1' repeats as a "refrain" before transitioning into the chorus again, after which the song ends.

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

The rest of the visuals confirm how Clancy hadn't left Voldsoy from the beginning, but instead possessed a body to then deliver his speech. Towards the end of the song, Clancy's duplicate collapses to the ground and stops moving.

As the crowd gets more concerned about the state of this individual, someone steps up and removes Clancy's mask to reveal somebody completely different. The scene then cuts to the rebel and we see him return to normal, as the effects of "seizing" wear off.

Screenshot from the music video for Twenty One Pilots' new single 'Overcompensate' (Image via YouTube/@twentyonepilots)

He begins to smile, believing that the first steps of his plan are successful before the video finally ends.

Overcompensate's production isn't as complex and intriguing as the underlying storyline that Twenty One Pilots are building with their upcoming Clancy album, but the song does benefit greatly from Tyler's vocal performances and Josh's rhythmic drum sequences.