J. Cole's highly anticipated seventh solo studio album, The Fall Off, is expected to be delivered this year and is the follow-up project to 2018's KOD.

The rapper has been teasing this project for years, with the first official teaser arriving today, February 22.

According to Cole's record label, Dreamville, the rapper posted a 9-minute vlog on a new YouTube channel named "Might Delete Later." A major topic of discussion among his family and friends is the rapper's upcoming album, The Fall Off.

Dreamville also officially reposted a teaser from this vlog to their X (formerly Twitter) account, where J. Cole can be seen performing a song. The label's caption on the post hinted The Fall Off was "on the way."

Fans have exploded with excitement over this new teaser, with many flooding Dreamville's comment section and one fan highlighting how Cole sounds more determined "than ever" before.

This article explores how fans have been reacting to the surprise teaser Cole released for The Fall Off.

"Omfg he tweakin": J. Cole fans react to the latest teaser from his upcoming album

The 9-minute vlog that Cole posted showcases several snippets from the making of The Fall Off to his recent appearance at Drake's For All The Dogs: It's All A Blur tour.

During the vlog, Cole can also be heard performing one of the songs for his upcoming album at the "4:27" minute mark. Some notable bars from his verse were,

"If you run your mouth B*tch you going out sad, whole clique getting slid on. You a Mousepad / I'm the one N**gas fear on the Low-ski / Heard em talking like we peers but they grossly mistaken and its blatant / Crocodile tears n**gas know that I'm on a tier that they don't see."

Fans were surprised to hear the rapper's latest verse sound so aggressively raw, with one individual highlighting their surprise by stating J. Cole was "tweaking" during his performance.

More reactions followed that showcased similar budding anticipation for the upcoming album, with many highlighting lines from his verse.

A fan reacts to J. Cole's latest teaser for 'The Fall Off' (Image via X/@Still_Elegant)

Many fans appeared to be showing the rapper love and support for his rap skills and music discography, with one fan even stating how they don't get as excited for other artists as they do for Cole.

One individual even addressed the rapper's critics by stating that J. Cole is far above his class and can comfortably stand alongside the likes of Drake and Future "as the most talented artists of their era."

The anticipation surrounding The Fall Off is clear, and with the latest teaser, it appears fans can't wait to get their hands on Cole's upcoming studio album.

Apart from the vlog, J. Cole has yet to officially comment on the status or a potential release date for The Fall Off.

