Drake plays house with Sexyy Red in the music video for Rich Baby Daddy

Drake just released the music video for Rich Baby Daddy, featuring Sexyy Redd and SZA. The music video finds Drake playing the role of Sexyy Red's "Baby Daddy," acting as the father of the child she recently gave birth to. The video is filmed as an old VHS tape that finds Drake and Sexyy Red celebrating the New Year.

SZA makes an appearance during their NYE party and spends the night. Later that night, Sexyy Red's water breaks, leading to chaos as everybody rushes to get Red to the hospital. The SOS star performs her verse in the hospital as Red enters labor.

Fans found the music video highly humorous, from scenes including Drake trying to figure out how a booster seat works to Sexyy Red's water-breaking while Drake continues to film since he wants to "capture the moment."

"you win this round": Netizens react to Drake's music video for Rich Baby Daddy

The internet was blowing up with reactions from viewers on X, flooding the social media platform with memes and posts about the Rich Baby Daddy music video.

Many fans were highlighting the wholesomeness of seeing Drizzy playing the role of a father, with one user sharing a gif that showcases their frustration at the video being cute.

Netizens highlighted the hilarious moments from the music video and how they felt seeing Drake, SZA, and Sexyy Red dealing with childbirth.

One user stated how SZA yelling at Drake because he kept filming even after Sexyy Red's water broke was hilarious.

Fans were seen appreciating SZA's cameo in the music video, with some fans pointing out how "unserious" it was to see SZA dancing in the hospital while Red went into labor.

Many fans appreciated the visual direction Drake decided to take in the music video.

One fan highlighted how it was always interesting to see what Drake brings to the table, referring to the portrayal of Sexyy Red's water-breaking as "intriguing."

Drake's Rich Baby Daddy streams have crossed 200 million on Spotify, reportedly generating over 2.1 million streams since the music video was released. The music video has crossed 1.5 million views in less than a day since it dropped.

