“Seems childbirth was too easy for her”: Sexyy Red gets trolled online after twerking following giving birth

Sexyy Red, the American rapper, recently went viral after sharing a snippet of her twerking to her new single Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad). She filmed the video in her hospital room soon after giving birth to her second child.

The unofficial music video was shared on her X account on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The St. Louis rapper was seen throwing cash all over her hospital room, reportedly flashing through the window, and even making a call on the doctor’s phone, as per Complex.

Netizens soon began to react to the new visual and trolled the rapper for dancing so soon after delivering the baby. Red has yet to reveal the identity of her new child's father or the gender of the child, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Sexyy Red posts a video for 'F My Baby Dad' in hospital room shortly after giving birth

Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red, recorded a small music video for her new song Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad), a part of the deluxe edition of her latest mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. A remix of the track features Chicago’s Chief Keef.

Sexyy Red was at the hospital giving birth to her second child on February 5, 2024. She announced that she was pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post on October 15, 2023, as per XXL. The unofficial music video showed the rapper twerking and dancing comfortably to her new song. Red posted the clip on her X account with the caption:

"The Champ is Hurr!"

She had made other posts on her X and Instagram accounts while she was at the hospital.

The name and gender of the child have not been revealed yet. Sexyy Red gave birth to her first child, Chuckie, in 2020, making him the eldest of her two kids. While Chuckie's exact birth date is unknown, it's reported that he is between three and four years old. The identity of the father of the children is still unknown, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Netizens have given their opinions on Red dancing around the hospital only a few hours after giving birth. Some showed concern and praised the rapper, while others mocked her online. A few of those reactions are given below.

The 25-year-old rapper posted this week that she had given birth by recreating a popular meme of reality star Tiffany “New York” Pollard waiting on her bed with sunglasses. Sexyy Red wrote next to a photo of herself in her hospital gown:

“Me waitin' to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys.”

Earlier this month, Sexyy Redd uploaded pictures of her child’s father but has since deleted the maternity photoshoot on social media. The singer had mystery blurred out the man's picture but referred to him as her “bd” in the caption, as per Hip Hop Dx. She also uploaded solo pictures from the same photoshoot.

In an interview with Billboard, Red explained the steps she took to hide her pregnancy while on tour with both Drake and Moneybagg Yo. She said:

"When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant."

She continued:

"And I had to practice my breathing — like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, ‘Okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in.’ So I’m like, ‘Just forget about it.'"

Between the family shoot and a new video called F My Baby Dad, it is unclear whether the rapper is on good terms with the father or not, as per XXL.