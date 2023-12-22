“Best joke of the year”: Rolling Stone naming Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” as 2023’s best rap song sparks meme fest online

American rapper Sexyy Red recently collected another accolade thanks to her track SkeeYee, which was named The Best Rap Song of 2023 by Rolling Stone.

On December 20, the media outlet revealed its picks for the list and stated that Red's song was at the top. They wrote a statement in praise of the rapper:

"Her conversational delivery and almost whiny trills make her exciting flow feel casual. Tay Keith’s production is nostalgic for the simpler times of T-Mobile Sidekicks and physical mixtapes with its sinister piano loop, spacious bass, and piercing high hats. ‘SkeeYee’ spread like a contagious laugh, so silly that it’s extraordinary."

Expand Tweet

Most netizens, however, disagreed with Rolling Stone's decision and began to troll the celebrity online, while some supported her.

Internet reacts to Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" being crowned Song Of The Year by Rolling Stone

Expand Tweet

Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red, was born on April 15, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri. She started her music career in 2018 with the song Ah Thousand Jugs. It raised a lot of attention as the rapper reworked Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles.

The 25-year-old released her debut mixtape Ghetto Superstar in 2021. Two years later, in January 2023, she went viral on social media with her song Pound Town with Tay Keith, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone named Sexyy Red’s SkeeYee, The Best Rap Song. It was released on June 9, 2023, as the fourth single from her mixtape Hood Hottest Princess with an accompanying music video. The Tay Keith-produced track was the project standout of the mixtape, slow-burning its way to chart success behind her song Pound Town.

Skee Yee achieved great success becoming a pop culture staple later in the year. The rapper was nominated for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards, but she eventually lost to Ice Spice.

The New York Jets even danced to the tune of SkeeYee at practice in August. The clip went viral, popularizing the song even more.

The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 in the second half of 2023 and reached No. 62 on the chart. The song is also in the running for Best Hip Hop Song in the 2023 HipHopDX Awards, while the rapper herself is nominated for Rookie of the Year.

The media outlet described her place in the list as entering "the era of the Regular Rap Girl in which stars are made out of grit, not glamor."

Rolling Stone also mentioned other artists in the description, including Cardi B, Ice Spice, and Gorilla. They said about Sexyy Red:

"Enter Sexyy Red iwith 2023’s “SkeeYee,” where she reps her roots with curt this-is-where-I’m-from-and-this-is-what-I-like bars about cutting up in Hellcats and strip clubs."

However, netizens were not pleased with Sexyy Red being placed at the top. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some of Red's fans and other people on the internet did, however, congratulate and support the rapper for her achievement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sexyy Red reacted to the news the same day, agreeing with the list. She retweeted a post by Buzzing Pop with the caption, "Okayyyy," and another from Rap Daily saying:

"I deserveeee. (Mama dee voice)"

Expand Tweet

SkeeYee won against other tracks including Latto’s Put It On Da Floor, Ice Spice’s Deli, Veeze’s Not A Drill, and J. Cole and Lil Yachty’s The Secret Recipe, which rounded out as Rolling Stone's top five best rap songs.