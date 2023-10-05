"I am going to wash my eyes out": Sexyy Red Instagram story video goes viral, leaves Twitter shocked

Rapper Sexyy Red has left netizens shocked after sharing a private moment on Instagram. The musician took to the social networking site and shared a video of herself with a man. However, it remained unclear whether the person in question was her partner. At the time of writing this article, the video had been deleted from her account.

Nonetheless, X (formerly known as Twitter) users have not stopped reacting to the same. Most seemed astonished by the explicit nature of the clip and the fact that it was on social media.

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, Sexyy Red is a southern rapper. She is best known for her hit singles, Born By the River, Pound Town and Throwin’ It. Her link with Drake back in August 2023 made her garner immense traction online. Currently, she has over two million followers on Instagram.

This is the first time the popular entertainer has caught herself in the middle of a scandal.

Sexyy Red’s Instagram activity leaves netizens in disbelief

It seems like the video in question was more graphic than one expected. Several X users took to the social networking site to express their shock on social media. Some also seemed to take a humorous angle to the issue, expressing their astonishment via memes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some netizens also opined that the musician posted such content online following her recent Donald Trump controversy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry had not responded to the public uproar. It remains unclear as to whether the video was uploaded to her social media account by mistake or intentionally.

What did Sexyy Red say about Donald Trump?

The 25-year-old rapper recently made headlines after showing support to former president Donald Trump.

The St. Louis-native appeared on the This Past Weekend podcast where she claimed that her community ardently supports Trump, especially after he liberated Black prisoners. She also added that his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic left “the hood” impressed.

She said during the podcast:

“I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks, Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

She added:

“I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

The rapper’s opinions did not sit well with her audience. Many criticized her for favoring the Republican president. A few reactions to her statement read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The singer is currently in the midst of her fall tour, which began early this month in Boston. It is expected to wrap up in September with San Francisco being the last stop.