"This is how Drake wanted Ice Spice to be with him" - Drake and Sexyy Red picture sparks hilarious reactions online 

Recently, social media users were taken aback when many stumbled upon a few cozy pictures of Drake with rapper Sexyy Red. The images were shared by Drake on Instagram Stories, where he can be seen kissing the rapper on the cheeks.

In the pictures, the two seem to be in a club, where they are seated closely beside one another, with the One Dance singer’s arms around Red. However, what shocked the social media users was the caption on the story, where Drake called Sexyy Red his “rightful wife.”

As soon as the picture made its way on multiple social media handles, many were reminded of the recent Ice Spice fiasco, as the duo, after being seen together at the OVO Fest last year, unfollowed one another.

As a result, netizens speculated on a probable beef between the two, especially after many also conjectured on how Drake allegedly dissed Ice Spice in his track BackOutsideBoyz.

While Ice Spice denied the rumors and claimed that everything is fine between the duo, many now speculate that Drake is uploading pictures with Red to tease a new release. However, as many related the matter to the Ice Spice controversy, one social media user commented on the pictures of Drake shared by an Instagram Account, @TheShadeRoom’s picture, and said:

Social media users commented on the One Dance singer sharing a cosy picture with Sexyy Red in a club. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share hilarious responses after Drake shared cozy pictures with Sexyy Red and called her his “rightful wife”

Drake’s recent story with Sexyy Red has created headlines as the singer can be seen kissing her on the cheeks as he captions the picture and calls her his "rightful wife."

Seeing the pictures, most social media users were left perplexed, and many also concluded by claiming that the two might be teasing some sort of collaboration.

DailyLoud shared the images on social media, and here is how people on the internet commented:

At the moment, neither the Hotline Bling singer nor Red has spoken up on the matter. However, fans, followers, and social media users continue to speculate about the equation between the two.