What happened at Sexyy Redd and Sukihana’s music video shooting venue? Gunfire at Florida flee market leaves one dead

Sexyy Redd and Sukihana were shooting a music video for the former's upcoming single, Shake Ya Dreadz, at the Oakland Port Flea Market on September 14, 2023, when an armed assailant opened fire out in public, injuring one and killing another. The injured person was found at a nearby gas station.

According to WPLG, the local channel, the shooting occurred at the intersection between Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard. Police responded to the call by taping off several nearby businesses and taking two unidentified suspects into custody near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

No official statement has been released by the police regarding the arrests or the incident.

Sexyy Redd dismisses rumors that the video was at her film set

While Sukihana has not commented on the matter, Sexyy Redd posted a few stories on her official Instagram page. In her statement, she gave her condolences to the victims and expressed gratitude to the Florida Police and her production team.

"I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life, and prayers for the wounded. I have to address the rumours that it happened at my music video, bc that sh** is not true. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed it wasn't at my set.

"My sincere thanks to the production team for getting all the paperwork right and working with the Sheriff department to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone went home safely. Period," she wrote in her Instagram story.

The gunshots were heard while filming the music video by Sexyy Redd and Sukhiana, leading fans to seek cover at nearby places. According to NBC Miami, the police investigation regarding the incident is reportedly centered around the Chevy company gas station, which has been closed off by police tape alongside several other nearby businesses.

The incident would mark the latest flea market shooting in the area, with previous incidents occurring in the same vicinity in 2018. In 2020, too, three men opened fire at a pastor, killing him.

The identity of the current shooting's victims has been held back in accordance with legal procedures, but a report from WBLG suggests no one from the music video filming was hurt. However, the police are reportedly investigating a possible connection between the shooting and the music video.

Sexyy Redd and Sukihana's new single comes when the former is gaining exposure as an opening act for major artists such as Drake. Redd appeared on Drake's new tour as an opener for the dates starting from August 15, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The singer's final performance on Drake's Its All A Blur tour will be on October 15 at the Schottenstein Center.

Before working with Drake, Sexyy Redd worked with Moneybag Yo on his tour, Larger than Life, where she last performed on August 19, 2023, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Sexyy Redd, born Janae Nierah Wherry, is best known for her two mixtapes, Ghetto Superstar and Hood Hottest Princess. The latter of the two mixtapes was her chart breakthrough, peaking at number 75 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The mixtape received mixed reviews that praised the tape's brazen humour-laced lyrics. In particular, the mixtape is considered a 30-minute party dance record built on the backbone of the singer's vocal instrumentation.