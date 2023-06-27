Drake and 21 Savage rescheduled Schottenstein Center Concert: All you need to know 

Drake and 21 Savage were scheduled to perform at the Schottenstein Center at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on July 1, 2023. However, according a statement released by the center, the duo's concert has been rescheduled to October 9, 2023.

The rescheduling follows the cancellation of the second concert at the Schottenstein Center, which had been scheduled to take place on July 2, 2023, by the duo in late April.

The concert is part of the duo's Blur Tour, which was announced via a post on Drake's official Instagram page.

Tickets for the concert are still available via Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=Drake+Schottenstein+Center&lang=en-us).

They are priced at $400 plus processing fees for Floor tickets, while seating tickets are priced at $380 plus processing fees.

Drake and 21 Savage concert reschedule upsets fans

Drake and 21 Savage's rescheduling of the concert has annoyed their fans, many of whom took to social media to express their ire at the artists. Some fans are claiming the duo cancelled the show due to the poor sale of tickets for the venue.

Other fans have started to advertise the sale of their tickets, being unable or unwilling to attend the rescheduled concert. Others have asked for a special OVO concert as compensation for the delayed event.

Mrs.Monique Danielle @LOTUS___FLOWERS Why tf would Drake just push his Columbus tour date to October. I'm soo annoyed 🙄🙄

samantha cain🏀 @samantha__cain drake moving the columbus concert to october when it was next week is crazy because we were beginning of tour now we are end of tour. we need an OVO special🦉 @Drake for the inconvenience

TICKETSHELP1 @Ticket_Help2022 Drake postponed Columbus, he is so bitter that they had to cancel the second show due to lack of sales he probably did this on purpose.

Meleea💜 @Meleea__ 2 tickets for sale to see drake in Columbus on October 9th. Section 123, Row F. Anyone interested? Best offers

Sam. @GDSam_ Selling my Drake ticket in Columbus for Oct. 9. $340

His Loss @LolaBaybeee WHY TF IS THE COLUMBUS DATE RESCHEDULED TO OCTOBER . Drake need to speak up right TF now

More about Drake and his music career

Aubrey Drake Graham was born on October 24, 1986. The singer-songwriter began his career in music after his career as an actor in the series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The singer's first mixtape, Room of Improvement, was released on February 14, 2006.

In an exclusive interview with thatbiz.com, the singer elaborated on the mixtape, stating that it was a collaboration DJ Smallz:

"It's a mix CD and I did it with DJ Smallz who does the Southern Smoke Series. He's done mixtapes with everyone. Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, a lot of people and he's hosting it for me. It's called Room for Improvement. It's seventeen original tracks and a couple of remixes and stuff like that. 22 tracks in total."

The singer continued, elaborating on the collaboration with other artists while recording the mixtape:

"I have the Clipse on there, I got Trey Songz in there, I got Lupe Fiasco on there, I have Nickelus F who is this amazing artist from Virginia who I'm very very tight with and we work together a lot, we worked together. I have Voyce on there, he's a singer from Toronto. Production wise I don't really have any major producers on there."

The rapper released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2010. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his debut studio album, Drake released his second studio album, Take Care, on November 15, 2011. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts respectively. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.

Nothing Was the Same, the rapper's third studio album, was released on September 24, 2013. The album peaked at number one in Canadian and Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number two on the UK album chart.

The rapper achieved critical acclaim with his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which was released on June 29, 2018. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian, Australian, Irish, Kiwi, Swedish and UK album chart topper.

