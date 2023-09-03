"Poisoning the minds of our young black ladies": S*xyy Red industry plant drama explained as TikToker's video goes viral

S*xyy Red is currently enjoying a pretty successful year, but her rise has not been free of backlash. The up-and-coming rapper was recently under fire from a TikToker named Dana Dane, who called the musician an "industry plant" and labeled her music as degrading to black women.

As the TikToker's rant went viral, it kickstarted a huge online debate on the subject. The internet was divisive, with some netizens expressing that Dana was completely in the right as others backed the rapper. One user, @feed.back4u, commented on @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram post on the topic, writing:

Some users fully supported the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

S*xyy Red's rise did not sit well with TikTok user, Dana Dane, who posted a now-deleted video on her account, @danadane1987backup, detailing her disdain for the up-and-coming rapper. She stated:

"You cannot convince me otherwise that S*xyy Red is not an Industry plant that was put here to help finalize the destroying of the black woman image."

She added:

"The way they trying to force her on us is just crazy."

Expand Tweet

Netizens become divided in their opinions as the S*xyy Red-TikTok user drama escalates

Dana Dane revealed that she wanted to go see Drake, but once she found out that S*xyy Red was opening for his concert, she went back on her decision since she did not want to support S*xyy Red. She pointed out the female rapper as the reason why it was time to separate Black women because she did not want to be associated with women like S*xyy Red or Sukihana. In the same video, she stated:

"It's one thing to make trashy music. That, is a different level of trash,"

The TikToker added:

"She's just saying a bunch of vulgar, disgusting, nasty stuff. It's not even music, and this is why I noticed she's an industry plant."

Dana drew parallels with the effect hip-hop had on the image of Black men, where they were being stereotyped as criminals, to what is happening to Black women now. If anyone wanted to go with the aesthetic being established by such rappers, she told them to "have fun with it," but she also proclaimed that she did not want any part or association with it.

The instant virality of the video prompted S*xyy Red to defend herself in Dana's comments section. She commented:

"I’m young & turnt y0 old a$s mad,"

Dana Dane's rant against S*xyy Red went viral and was re-posted on multiple social media platforms, although the original video has since been deleted. Popular Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk's September 3 re-post of the video has also amassed over 724,000 views.

As such, the video's popularity prompted a big online debate on the subject that she spoke on. People who sided with Dana Dane stated that they had had enough of such hip-hop content. Netizens even claimed that she had a valid point to make and that rappers like these were bringing down the community.

The other side argued that one woman does not represent the entire industry. People asked the TikToker to not listen to such rappers if she doesn't like them, further stating that S*xyy Red was just a black woman having fun trying to get her income up and requested the TikToker to change her mindset.

Some users voiced their support for the TikToker (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their support for the TikToker (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their support for the TikToker (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their support for the TikToker (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their disdain for the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their disdain for the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their disdain for the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their disdain for the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their disdain for the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

Some users voiced their disdain for the TikToker's comments (Image via Instagram)

When Dana Dane's original TikTok video was deleted, her account had over 225,500 followers and 9.8 million likes on the post, but now her account has been made private. Meanwhile, S*xyy Red is yet to make any further comments on the situation apart from the initial reaction.