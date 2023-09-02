Why are fans calling MTV "opportunistic and performative" for firing Erica Mena from LHHATL? 

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 are currently airing every week as part of MTV Tuesdays. In the latest episode, which aired last week, cast members Erica Mena and Spice got into a heated argument and had to be separated by the production crew.

During the altercation, Mena made a racially insensitive statement towards the Jamaican cast member, for which she garnered massive backlash online. Soon after the episode aired, the show issued a statement via Instagram announcing that Erica Mena would not be a part of the next season.

Several netizens took to social media to react to the news. While some fans believed that Erica's termination was necessary, others slammed the network for their delayed action as the show was filmed months in advance. Netizens called the network "opportunistic and performative" as they accused them of taking action only after they faced criticism online.

Expand Tweet

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of racial slurs. Readers' discretion is advised.

"Theatrics" - LHHATL fans believe network fired Erica Mena after receiving backlash online

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL), which is currently airing season 11 on MTV, recently fired Erica Mena for her racist comment towards another cast member. In last week's episode, Spice and Erica got into a heated argument and had to be separated by crew members.

While the LHHAL season 11 cast members were being separated, Erica Mena called Spice a "blue m*nkey."

“That b**ch should have died. You want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f***ing blue m*nkey,” she said.

Erica Mena then received a lot of backlash from other cast members as well as fans as they noted that it was never okay for anyone to use racial slurs.

Soon after, LHHATL shared a statement announcing Erica Mena's termination. On X (formerly known as Twitter), MTV and LHH stated that the franchise has never shied away from having "hard conversations" as they broke the news online.

"Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," they said.

Expand Tweet

After the statement was released, fans took to social media to slam MTV and the franchise and called their decision "theatrics." They noted that the episode was filmed in May 2023 and that the cast member was only fired in September 2023 as a result of the backlash that the incident received.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LHHATL season 11 will return with a brand new episode next week on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.