Why do LHHATL fans think Erica Mena is “too invested” in Lil’ Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship in season 11 episode 6

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 returned with a new episode this week. In the latest segment, which aired on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, fans saw Erica Mena get into another argument with Scrappy over his relationship with her friend, Bambi.

Ahead of the confrontation, Erica stated in the confessional that Bambi asked her not to get into it with Lil’ Scrappy, but the cast member couldn’t leave it alone. At a gathering, Erica approved of Scrappy, where she accused him of not paying child support, which didn’t sit right with the rapper.

As the two bickered and took ugly digs at each other’s families, they were separated by other cast members, only for Sierra to step in for Mena as she continued to attack Scrappy further.

Fans took to social media to slam Erica Mena once again for interfering in Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship, as she previously got into a fight with him over his alleged relationship with Diamond. They took to Twitter to state that she is "too invested" in their lives and that she needs to take a step back.

LHHATL fans slam Erica and Sierra for confronting Scrappy once again during season 11

In the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL)season 11, fans saw Erica Mena and Lil' Scrappy go up against each other once again; however, this time around, Mena was backed up by Sierra, another cast member of the MTV show.

In the previous episode, Erica Mena confronted Scrappy about his alleged relationship with Diamond, and after an intense yelling match, Erica informed Bambi, Scrappy’s estranged wife, of the same. While Bambi wasn’t shocked by the news and told the LHHATL cast member that if Scrappy was having another baby, she was happy for him.

Later, the three female cast members sat down to have a conversation, and Bambi opened up about her relationship with Lil’ Scrappy. However, she told her friends and co-stars not to "dog it out" with the rapper.

At a later event, Erica Mena came face-to-face with Lil’ Scrappy and disregarded Bambi’s wish for her not to confront him.

"So I know Bambi told me “Don’t bro it up” with Scrappy but at the same time, these men do sh*t and don’t take accountability for the shit that they do." Erica added.

Erica questioned Scrappy about not "riding" with Bambi, and after hearing Scrappy say that he does, she asked him why he didn’t want to pay child support. The LHHATL cast member told Mena that she could go, as he didn't want to include his children in the conversation. Also, he told her that he didn't like it because he had paid his share and that he had bank statements.

He further told the cameras that he didn’t want to get into it with the cast member because he had told her in the past to keep her opinions to herself and to "keep it" with her friends.

When Scrappy said Bambi went and told everyone their business, Erica involved Momma Dee in the situation and told him that she "ran her mouth." The LHHATL cast member distastefully brought up one of Erica’s children and asked her, "What about your son?"

The two were then separated, and Sierra took over for Erica and told him that he wasn’t doing right by Bambi. She later told him that his mother was behind the Diamond rumors.

Fans took to social media to slam Erica Mena for getting too involved in their relationship and stated that she should take a step back.

LHHATL season 11 will return with a brand new episode next week.