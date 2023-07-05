"In the wrong": LHHATL fans slam Spice as she creates a scene at Jasmine's gender reveal party

A brand new episode of LHHATL (Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta) aired on MTV on July 4 at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Spice once again managed to make an event all about herself, even though everyone was in the party for Jasmine. Spice and Karlie have been fighting for a while over the latter moving next door to Spice just months after she moved in.

Despite that, she decided to attend Karlie's daughter's gender reveal party as she is very close to Jasmine. In the party, before Jasmine' arrival, Spice decided to have a conversation with her friend Meda for being too close with Karlie. She slammed her for going to Africa with Karlie and hanging out at clubs with her.

Meda reminded Spice that she was the one who introduced her to Karlie, but this did not solve anything. Spice kept on yelling at Meda for not being a "loyal" friend and for giving up her friendship just for a night of partying. She was offended that Meda did not even visit her when she was sick.

People had to ask Spice to calm down and took her away for a while. Even after that, she yelled that Karlie wanted her neighbourhood, her friend, and possibly even her man.

LHHATL fans were shocked that Spice created such a big scene at someone else's gender reveal party and slammed her for the same.

LHHATL fans call out Spice for stirring up drama at the party

Spice returned to the party for Jasmine, but called herself her "aunt," knowing well enough that Jasmine considered her to be her second mother. Karlie was offended by this and felt that Spice should have stayed back home if she could not keep calm.

Rasheeda, on the other hand, sided with Spice and said that Meda did cross some lines in friendship.

LHHATL fans slammed Spice for calling herself Jasmine's aunt and yet creating a scene at her gender reveal party.

BABIIGURL @BKsBABIIGURL So Meda and Spice just gonna argue at this gender reveal? And where is Jasmine? #LHHATL So Meda and Spice just gonna argue at this gender reveal? And where is Jasmine? #LHHATL

Wesley Frierson @wesley_frierson The results are in…. YOU ARE NOT THE AUNT. Get on with that fake shii Spice #LHHATL The results are in…. YOU ARE NOT THE AUNT. Get on with that fake shii Spice #LHHATL

Steph Boogie @BBInColor2 If Spice introduced Meda to Karlie, then fall's out with Karlie she can't get mad if they're still friends. Spice wants minions. #LHHATL If Spice introduced Meda to Karlie, then fall's out with Karlie she can't get mad if they're still friends. Spice wants minions. #LHHATL

Kalief Michael @feilak215 Spice mad at the momma but calling yourself the auntie but came to the event messy #LHHATL Spice mad at the momma but calling yourself the auntie but came to the event messy #LHHATL

𝒢𝑒𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒾 𝒥𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓈 @yesImCrowned #LHHATL Whew, Spice isn’t quite wrong about Karlie moving funny & wanting everything she do, but she didn’t have to let this escalate at the gender reveal. Whew, Spice isn’t quite wrong about Karlie moving funny & wanting everything she do, but she didn’t have to let this escalate at the gender reveal. 👀 #LHHATL

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Honestly if they all have such an issue with Karlie, they could've stayed home. They said they're here for Jasmine but their actions prove otherwise. As for Spice, she could've addressed this at another time. #LHHATL Honestly if they all have such an issue with Karlie, they could've stayed home. They said they're here for Jasmine but their actions prove otherwise. As for Spice, she could've addressed this at another time. #LHHATL

Beloved_Me @SheTee12 Spice as usual doing too much! Kick her out the event please! You do not even like me and now you causing a scene too! #LHHATL Spice as usual doing too much! Kick her out the event please! You do not even like me and now you causing a scene too! #LHHATL

Beloved_Me @SheTee12 SPICE is annoying! She wants everyone to bow down to her! #LHHATL SPICE is annoying! She wants everyone to bow down to her! #LHHATL

Rasheeda confronted Karlie and Meda before the party

Meda told Rasheeda that she never talks to Karlie about Spice, as they are still friends. Karlie also said that she was not going to stop being friends with Meda because of her fight with Spice.

Karlie tried to assure Rasheeda that she had been seeing the properties in the neighborhood since December, even before Spice moved into her new home. She could not talk to Spice about her big move as her grandmother recently passed away and her mother was in the hospital.

Rasheeda, however, felt that Karlie was just making excuses.

Meda decided not to give up on her friendship with Spice, despite such a big argument.

LHHATL airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

