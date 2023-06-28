“Miserable & manipulative”: LHHATL fans slam Karlie for moving into the house next to Spice in season 5 episode 3

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 recently aired another episode of season 5 on June 27, 2023, on MTV. One of the primary conflicts featured in the episode concerned Spice's dissatisfaction with Karlie’s behavior.

The two cast members got into a fight about various things, including Karlie submitting a song they did together for the Grammys without her co-star’s knowledge and moving into the house next to her despite Spice telling her how uncomfortable it makes her. Spice was also not okay with Karlie telling people how much money she spent throwing the Jamaican singer a birthday party.

A culmination of all of this resulted in Spice having had enough of Karlie’s antics and the latter walking away in tears.

old$oul @M0R6AN_ why tf would she buy that house next to spice? Karlie redd is delusional miserable & manipulativewhy tf would she buy that house next to spice? #LHHATL Karlie redd is delusional miserable & manipulative 😩😩why tf would she buy that house next to spice? #LHHATL

Fans took to social media to react to the conflict between the two LHHATL cast members and slammed Karlie for her behavior. One netizen even called her “miserable and manipulative” and questioned her decision to move close to where Spice lives.

“It's giving...obsessed”: Fans react to Karlie and Spice’s fight in LHHATL season 5 episode 3

In the recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 5, which aired on June 28, 2023, fans saw Spice giving Karlie a piece of her mind after having had enough of her antics. At first, Spice was taken aback when Karlie came to her house unannounced, told her that she had bought the house next to her, and announced that her daughter, Jasmine, was pregnant.

However, according to Spice, she saw right through the “manipulation” and claimed that Karlie knew how she felt about Jasmine and used her daughter to “butter” her up. Shekinah, who was present at the house at the time, said to the cameras that Spice just got out of the hospital and Karlie was going to stress her out by moving into the house next door. She further called the latter a “dirty motherf*cker.”

The two LHHATL season 11 cast members eventually sat down to have a conversation which didn’t end well, as Spice was too riled up to talk. Fans reacted to the conflict between the two, slamming Karlie and calling her "delusional."

♚Media Mob @jukeMOBS #LHHATL



KARLIE

" I BOUGHT THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET" KARLIE" I BOUGHT THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET" #LHHATL KARLIE " I BOUGHT THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET" https://t.co/nJk1oU0BPg

NELLY🧚🏾‍♀️🇹🇹 @c_nellyy #LHHATL Karlie would’ve pissed me offff. Do not move next to me idc now close we are Karlie would’ve pissed me offff. Do not move next to me idc now close we are 😭😭😭😭 #LHHATL

leelee. 👑 @OuuTHATSLeena



There has to be more than that... I'm sorry, I know Karlie's messy. The house thing weird & the Grammy thing is shady, but to completely cut her off?There has to be more than that... #LHHATL I'm sorry, I know Karlie's messy. The house thing weird & the Grammy thing is shady, but to completely cut her off? There has to be more than that... #LHHATL

$hee✨ @shontellemone Karlie bought a house next to Spice #LHHATL DELUSIONAL 🤣 Karlie bought a house next to Spice #LHHATL DELUSIONAL 🤣💀

JUST_PRINCESS🐞 @TheePrincess9 then the reunion happened and Karlie was just there like Spice's lapdog. Now the house thingi . It's giving .... obsessed



#LHHATL twitter.com/JaysRealityBlo… jay @JaysRealityBlog #LHHATL (@loveandhiphop) Karlie & Spice get into it! Karlie & Spice get into it! 👀 #LHHATL (@loveandhiphop) https://t.co/mSxHLE5ARV In a way I get Spice. Last season felt like Karlie was trynna ride Spice's wave but Spice got all premadonna on herthen the reunion happened and Karlie was just there like Spice's lapdog. Now the house thingi . It's giving .... obsessed In a way I get Spice. Last season felt like Karlie was trynna ride Spice's wave but Spice got all premadonna on her😂then the reunion happened and Karlie was just there like Spice's lapdog. Now the house thingi . It's giving .... obsessed #LHHATL twitter.com/JaysRealityBlo…

During the conversation that Karlie had with Spice, the Jamaican singer made it clear that she was annoyed from the get-go. She further told Karlie that while she was pissed at her, she was there because the latter wanted to talk to her.

When Spice pointed out that Karlie told people that she spent $30,000 on her birthday, Karlie denied having ever made that statement, but the singer did not believe her. She further asked Karlie why she didn’t tell her about submitting their song for the Grammy’s and Karlie stated that she thought Meda told her. Meanwhile, Karlie said in a confessional:

"The things that I thought she would be happy about, she ain’t happy."

Spice then brought up their living situation and reminded her that they argued about the same issue the previous year. Spice told the LHHATL season 11 star that her living next to her “is a problem.” She further grilled the cast member about the NDA she had Spice’s previous neighbor sign during the transition, and Karlie explained that she does that with everyone.

Spice’s anger towards Karlie made her cry, and although she apologized, Spice angrily walked away. Karlie followed her by proclaiming her love for her, which made Spice wonder why she was chasing her.

LHHATL season 11 will return next Tuesday with a brand new episode on MTV.

