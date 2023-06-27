LHHATL season 11 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. The upcoming segment will feature fights, tears, and more as Spice blasts Karlie Redd and Jessica makes her move.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Renni reveals a past relationship with Erica Banks makes her recent move to Atlanta hard to swallow; Amy realizes her family ties can't be untangled; Jessica takes the next steps in her music career."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11 on MTV.

Karlie Redd is in tears in the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11

In the upcoming episode of LHHATL season 11, titled Thin Redd Line, Karlie goes to visit Spice, but something doesn’t sit right with the Jamaican singer. In a promo uploaded to social media, Karlie goes to visit Spice as she has finally been discharged from the hospital but is greeted by Spice and Shekinah, which takes her by surprise.

The clip further teases a conversation between Spice and Rasheeda during which Rasheeda tells her that “it’s giving single white female,” and while it's unclear what or who Frost was referring to, Spice agrees.

In the following segment, the Jamaican LHHATL season 11 cast member is seen blasting Karlie, telling her that living next to her is a problem, and then showing Karlie Redd in tears, which further annoys Spice.

While Spice tells her to stop crying, Karlie explains that she really loves her, but Spice is in no mood to hear her out and walks away, saying that it “f*cks” her up when people cross her.

The same clip shows a conversation between Amy, her sister, and her mother, as the mother tells the two that she hates seeing her children at odds. Amy’s sister points out that it’s not going to get better since the LHHATL cast member is her top priority and “always there” in her “a** crack.”

Jessica, on the other hand, is busy making moves to advance her career and tells her team that she doesn’t want to fail as she needs to prove herself. She tells the producers that she just wants her next song to be “s*xually liberating” and fun, as her song is titled Put It in Your Mouth.

Previously on the show

In the previous episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Shekinah went to visit Spice at her new house but received a cold shoulder from the cast member. Although Shekinah didn’t understand at first why Spice was angry with her, she tried to keep her cool and compliment her new house. However, when nothing worked out, she straight up asked the singer why she was acting like a “b*tch.”

Spice told her that she was still recovering and refused to show her around the house when she asked. The singer noted that she wasn’t going to show her around the house since she wasn’t there at the hospital. Spice noted that while everyone else came to visit her, including Karlie, Shekinah wasn’t there. Shekinah said that Meda didn’t want her there and didn’t share the location or the address with her.

