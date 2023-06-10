Meet the new cast members of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11

Fans of hip hop get ready to be enthralled once again as the highly-anticipated season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta makes its grand return. This season, set to premiere on June 13 at 8 pm ET as part of MTV's Tuesday Night Takeover programming, will include several fan favorites and brand new cast members as well.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Spice sets out to resurrect her music career after a near-fatal surgery accident, Rasheeda and Kirk work to keep their Frost empire afloat, Bambi and Erica Mena start a new chapter after their respective divorces and more".

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11 will introduce three new cast members including Buss It rapper Erica Banks, influencer and rising rapper Amy Luciani, and actress and supermodel Jessica White.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11 spotlight to shift to three new cast members

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta centers around a group of elite boss women who have built their empires in the city of Atlanta. In this highly anticipated season, fans will get to witness their journeys as they face their own personal and professional challenges and strive for success in every aspect of their lives.

As Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost said:

"Of course when it comes to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta you got some newbies. I have some advice for the newbies, have a game plan okay, and ladies good luck."

Here's a glimpse at the new cast members of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11.

1) Erica Banks

Born and raised in Texas, Erica Banks is the viral artist known for her record hit Buss It. She is a rapper on a mission to reinvent herself and show the world that she deserves to be the next big sensation. With her newest single Aint Got Time, she sets her sights on the top of the charts. Erica Banks brings her unique style and infectious energy to the show, and fans can't wait to see her journey unfold.

Her official bio reads:

"She is fed up with the Megan Thee Stallion comparisons and wants to show the world she deserves to be the next big thing, despite often getting in her own way. As she relaunches herself on multiple publicity tours, podcasts and interviews, she will confront issues with her blunt personality and direct demeanor. She'll also live it up in her single life, after her much-publicized breakup with a famous rapper."

2) Amy Luciani

Amy Luciani is not your average influencer. Alongside being a successful hair and cosmetic entrepreneur, she's also an aspiring rapper. With her self-made millions and determination, Amy is ready to invest everything into her rap career and claim her spot at the top.

Her official bio reads:

"Amy is also the CEO of her female- and family-owned business Pritty Kitty with her three gorgeous sisters -- Raynal, Jan, and Angie -- and ageless mama Jahzara. Amy's family is giving hip hop Kardashian vibes, with Amy's sisters accusing momager Jahzara of favoritism towards cash cow Amy!"

3) Jessica White

Born in New York, Jessica White began he career in modeling at the age of 16. She quickly rose to fame and has collaborated with top-notch brands including Vogue, Victoria's Secret, Maybelline, Gap, and more.

The actress and supermodel will enter the series on a healing journey. Recently separated from her infamous ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon, she is determined to turn her heartbreak into platinum records as an R&B singer.

Her official bio reads:

"Actress, CoverGirl spokeswoman, former Victoria's Secret runway model and Sports Illustrated model, and clothing entrepreneur Jessica White is coming to the series on the heels of a high-profile breakup."

Season 11 will also feature returning cast members like Spice, Bambi, Yandy, Rasheeda, Erica Mena, and more, and fans can't wait to see what they bring to the table.

Watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11 on June 13 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

