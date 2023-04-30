Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back 2023 release date and air time

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back is set to take MTV by storm as it is set to release on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7 pm ET, exclusively on MTV. The franchise, which previously aired on VH1, is now set to make its debut on MTV as part of its Tuesday Night Takeover. The upcoming installment will feature cast members from across the franchise as they rewatch moments from the first-ever season of the Atlanta series.

MTV’s press release about Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back reads:

"Run it Back" is an outrageous clip-show where fan favorites across the Love & Hip Hop: Franchise rewatch jaw-dropping moments from the first season of Atlanta and share the inside scoop and behind the scenes insight from some of the most notable moments."

All about Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back

In Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back, fans will see their favorite cast members from the entire franchise sit down and reminisce about the good old days. They will also watch back clips of the regional spin-off's first-ever season. The show will further include the cast discussing what went on behind the scenes and “share inside scoop.”

The press release further states that Love & Hip Hop's OGs and favorites from all four cities will look back at the first season of the Atlanta. They will also share the "inside scoop" and BTS secrets on some of the most famous and notable moments.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back will air ahead of LHHA season 11 on the network. MTV will also have other former VH1 shows such as Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.

According to Nina L. Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, they want to introduce a new audience to the “cultural phenomenon” that the series is. Both MTV and VH1 come under Paramount+, which decided to make some programming changes.

Diaz added:

"On the heels of launching Antoinette Media with Lashan Browning, we're thrilled to continue fueling our robust unscripted slate of hits on MTV and introduce new audiences to the cultural phenomenon Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as fan favorites like Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful"

The cast members set to appear in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back include:

Mini Faust

Karlie Redd

Erica Dixon

Scrappy

Shay Johnson

Shekinah Anderson

Yung Joc

Momma Dee

Ray J

RoccStar

Peter Gunz

Rich Dollaz

Cisco Rosado

Spice

Rasheeda Frost

Kirk Frost

Paris

ZellSwag

Brooke Valentine

Marcus Black

Trick Daddy

Bobby Lytes

Jonathan Fernandez

Khaotic

Tandy

Karen KK King

The show is executively produced by Sirarah Pendelton, and Phakiso Collins (MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning). The other executive producers include Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Weiner, Alissa Horowitz, Brian Schornack, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny (Antoinette Media).

Run it Back will air at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 2, followed by LHHA season 11 after that as part of Tuesday Night Takeover. The season will follow a docu-series format and will focus more on women who have built their empires in Atlanta.

