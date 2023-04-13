Why is Love & Hip Hop Atlanta moving from VH1 to MTV? Details explored

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has a new address. The show, which has been on VH1 for a decade, is changing gears and is set to move to MTV. In the upcoming season, the show aims to follow a more “docu-series” format that will focus more on the lives of the women who have built their careers and “empires in Atlanta.”

According to Nina L. Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, they want to introduce a new audience to the “cultural phenomenon” that the show is.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 will air on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 pm ET on MTV.

Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and other shows moving to MTV

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is moving to MTV under the network’s Tuesday Night Takeover, which will feature several MTV series from VH1.

Both networks come under Paramount+ which is also a streaming platform. The company has decided to make some programming changes according to which, all shows from Lashan Browning’s Antoinette Media will now air on MTV.

The press release reads:

"Kicking things off is Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta "Run it Back" premiering on Tuesday, May 2ND at 7pm ET/PT followed by a brand new season of MTV Couples Retreat at 9pm ET/PT. "Run it Back" is an outrageous clip-show where fan favorites across the Love & Hip Hop: Franchise rewatch jaw-dropping moments from the first season of Atlanta and share the inside scoop and behind the scenes insight from some of the most notable moments."

The upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta will focus on the lives of “elite boss women” who have created their empires and brands in Atlanta.

The show will focus on the nuances of how these women navigate their careers, relationships, and aspirations, along with the “posh parties and celebrations” which tie them together.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta will kick off with Run it Back, a clip show where cast members of the franchise will take a trip down memory lane and watch clips from the first ever season of LHHA and share behind-the-scenes secrets.

The press release states:

"Cast members go back to where it all began and nothing and no one is off limits. This reflective look back highlights all the heart, depth, and humor of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that made it a must see."

The cast members set to appear in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run include/em> includes:

Mini Faust

Karlie Redd

Erica Dixon

Scrappy

Shay Johnson

Shekinah Anderson

Yung Joc

Momma Dee

Ray J

RoccStar

Peter Gunz

Rich Dollaz

Cisco Rosado

Spice

Rasheeda Frost

Kirk Frost

Paris

ZellSwag

Brooke Valentine

Marcus Black

Trick Daddy

Bobby Lytes

Jonathan Fernandez

Khaotic

Tandy

Karen KK King

The show is executively produced by Sirarah Pendelton, Jubba Seyyid (MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning). Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Baldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mini Adams, Gavin Lee Jonas, and Jonh Crenny (Antoinette Media)

Other shows also set to change gears and move from VH1 to MTV include MTV Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run it Back Premieres Tuesday, May 2nd on MTV at 7 pm and 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

