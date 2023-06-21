"Can’t TALK at all": LHHATL fans slam Safaree for trying to school Lil' Scrappy in season 11 episode 2

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 returned with a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The segment saw the return of Safaree Samuels, Scrappy’s close friend and Erica Mena’s ex-husband.

As Safaree entered the scene, he made a comment about how good-looking the female cast members of the show are, and Scrappy responded by saying that he was looking too. However, Safaree, whose biggest storyline in one of the seasons of the show was the end of his marriage due to his infidelity, decided to check on him.

Scrappy and fans alike were unhappy with Safaree’s comment and believed that he was being hypocritical towards the season 11 cast member. Fans took to social media to react to the statement and said that Safaree can’t talk at all about the same.

LHHATL fans slam Safaree for trying to check Lil’ Scrappy’s behavior in season 11 episode 2

In Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 episode 2, which aired on June 20, fans saw the return of one not-so-liked cast member on the show. Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena’s ex-husband, made an appearance to support Scrappy during one of his performances. However, the two got into a conversation that left a sour taste in Lil’ Scrappy’s mouth.

When Safaree told him that he shouldn’t be looking at other women because he’s married, he took offense to it because it came from someone who didn’t have the best track record in regards to being in a healthy marriage.

While fans didn’t completely agree with Scrappy’s actions, they took to social media to call Safaree out on his hypocrisy and stated that women should think twice about interacting with him.

Conflicts among cast members increase as season 11 of LHHATL progresses

The episode also saw many confrontations unfold, including one between Spice and Shekinah. During LHHATL season 11, the storyline followed the Jamaican dance hall star’s recovery, and in episode 2, fans saw Shekinah go visit her friend.

However, Spice wasn’t too happy with her. She opened the door and coldly welcomed the season 11 cast member. In a confessional, Shekinah stated that she wasn’t sure why Spice was upset with her and added that she was ignoring her and avoiding her calls.

Shekinah tried to break the ice by complimenting her house, but when that didn’t work, she asked Spice what was happening and told her she was acting like a “b*tch.” Spice stated that she had just gotten out of the hospital and refused to show her around the new house when she asked for a tour. She noted that she wasn’t there for her while she was hospitalized.

The LHHATL cast member stated that Meda didn’t want her around, and Spice countered by claiming that everyone came to see her, including Karlie, who she wasn’t even speaking to, at the time. In a confessional, Shekinah said:

"Karlie and Meda are best friends now."

She further stated how she used to think that she and Meda were friends, but she felt that the reason why Meda told her not to come to the hospital was because of her equation with Karlie.

LHHATL season 11 will return with a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 28, 2023 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

